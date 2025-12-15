Stanley Cup® to Appear at December 21 Checkers Game

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Checkers today announced the Stanley Cup®, the oldest and most revered trophy in professional sports, will appear during their home game at Bojangles Coliseum on Sunday, Dec. 21.

The NHL's championship trophy, which the Checkers' affiliate, the Florida Panthers, won for the second straight season, will be available for photo opportunities in the East Charlotte Room of the Bojangles Entertainment Complex starting at 1:30 p.m. and ending when the puck drops for the Checkers' 4 p.m. game against the Springfield Thunderbirds. Those who wish to view the Cup must have a game ticket to attend.

Tickets for the Dec. 21 game and all other Checkers games this season are now available. Please visit charlottecheckers.com for purchasing options and other promotional details. For more information, please contact the Checkers at (704) 342-4423 or tickets@charlottecheckers.com.

