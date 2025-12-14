Checkers Take Down Penguins 6-2

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Charlotte Checkers (13-8-2-0) erupted offensively in a 6-2 victory over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (19-6-1-0) on Sunday afternoon at Mohegan Arena.

William Dufour scored the lone goal in the first period as the Penguins outshot the Checkers 15-9. In the middle stanza, Charlotte's offense took center stage. Gracyn Sawchyn, Jack Devine, Robert Mastrosimone and Brian Pinho each lit the lamp, separated by 8:07. Devine and Mastrosimone's goals came on the power play.

Ryan McAllister and Wilmer Skoog notched tallies in the third period, wrapping up a dominant performance in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Charlotte snapped the Penguins' four-game winning streak with the victory. The Checkers outshot the Penguins 37-32, including a 16-6 advantage in the second period.

Cooper Black secured his 10th win of the season with 30 saves, improving to 7-1 in his last eight games. Filip Larsson allowed six goals on 37 shots.

NOTES This was the third meeting between Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Charlotte this season (Charlotte is 1-1-1 vs. WBS in 2025-26) ... Charlotte improved to 6-4-1 on the road this season ... Trevor Carrick posted two assists on Sunday ... Devine, McAllister and Pinho finished with one goal and one assist each ... Charlotte went ¬â¹2-for-4 on the power play (snapping an 0-for-16 streak over the last three games) and ¬â¹2-for-2 on the penalty kill ... Ludvig Jansson, Liam McLinskey, Colton Huard, Nate Smith, MacKenzie Entwistle, Riese Gaber, Tobias Bjornfot, Tyler Motte and Louis Domingue were the scratches for Charlotte.







