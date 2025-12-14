Penguins Recall David Breazeale from Wheeling

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have recalled defenseman David Breazeale from their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Breazeale appeared in two games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in April of last season, posting no points and 10 penalty minutes in his first pair of pro games. This year, the 25-year-old rookie has two goals and nine assists for 11 points in 25 games for Wheeling.

Breazeale signed a two-year contract with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton after he completed his senior season at the University of Maine last spring. As team captain, Breazeale helped the Black Bears secure their first Hockey East Championship in 21 years. The Grandville, Michigan native amassed 51 points (8G-43A) in 144 collegiate games with Maine.

Before joining the Black Bears, Breazeale won a Robertson Cup as North American Hockey League Champions with the Shreveport Mudbugs in 2020-21.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is today, Sunday, Dec. 14, the first of two matchups in three days between the Penguins and Charlotte Checkers. Today's puck drop is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

