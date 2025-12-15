Senators Earn Point in 4-3 Overtime Loss to Islanders

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators finished up their weekend home set as the Bridgeport Islanders came into town to finish up the season series, losing 4-3 in overtime.

It took just over ten minutes for the first goal to be scored, as the Islanders struck first. Off a takeaway in the Bridgeport zone, Liam Foudy used his speed on a breakaway and put home his fourth of the season to give Bridgeport a 1-0 lead.

The second period saw Bridgeport continue to get some puck luck. Off a two-man advantage, former Senator Matthew Highmore snuck one through after some quick passing from Matthew Maggio and Alex Jefferies to make it a 2-0 game. The Senators were quick to answer, as a shorthanded tally got them on the scoresheet. A tenacious Jan Jenik forced a turnover and sprung a two-on-one, beating Henrik Tikkanen to trim the gap to 2-1. The Islanders would not be done just yet, as they were able to add another. A Highmore pass connected with Cole McWard, who was able to slip one through, restoring the two-goal margin, at 3-1. Belleville responded once again later in the period, as crisp puck movement from high to low by Xavier Bourgault and Jorian Donovan opened space for Arthur Kaliyev's one-timer, cutting the score to 3-2.

The final twenty minutes saw the Senators get an early power-play opportunity. A Jamieson Rees pass up top to Scott Harrington set up a quick transition over to Lassi Thomson, who scored his fifth goal of the season to tie the game at 3-3 and force overtime.

In a back-and-forth overtime period, Jefferies and Adam Beckman forced a scramble in front, allowing McWard to bury the game-winner and secure a 4-3 final.

This was the Senators' final meeting versus the Islanders this season, finishing 0-1-1-0. Belleville is now 7-4-1-0 in the last five seasons against Bridgeport.

Belleville will have some time off before starting a small road trip in Rochester against the Americans (AHL affiliate of the Buffalo Sabres) on Friday December 19th at Blue Cross Arena for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop.

Fast Facts:

#11 Jorian Donovan added an assist

#13 Xavier Bourgault notched an assist on the second goal

#14 Scott Harrington now has seven points on the year with an assist

#19 Jamieson Rees got his second assist of the season

#24 Jan Jenik scored a goal

#31 Jackson Parsons saved 21 of 25

#33 Lassi Thomson netted his fifth goal of the year

#43 Arthur Kaliyev has now scored in back-to-back games

