Iowa Turns Tables, Whipping Moose, 6-0

Published on December 14, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The Manitoba Moose (14-10-2-0) suffered a 6-0 loss to the Iowa Wild (7-18-0-1) at Canada Life Centre. The Moose had won two in a row, previously downing the Wild 6-1 at home on Dec. 12.

Iowa took hold of the game in the first period. Mark Liwiski opened the scoring 6:40 into the contest, before Bradley Marek grew the Wild advantage to 2-0 a few minutes later. Jaxon Nelson caught Thomas Milic down and out at the side of the goal at 14:59, and buried Iowa's third marker of the period into an open cage. Milic made five stops in the period, and was replaced by Domenic DiVincentiis to start the second. Samuel Hlavaj turned away six Moose offerings.

The Wild continued their offensive outburst in the second. Liwiski potted his second of the game 6:43 into the period, and Jack Peart added another to make it 5-0 Iowa just over two minutes later. DiVincentiis stopped 10 other shots, while Hlavaj stayed perfect, making 11 more saves.

Riley Heidt put the finishing touches on a 6-0 win for the Wild 14:42 through the final stanza, as the Moose couldn't find a way to beat Hlavaj with their 11 shots in the period.

Quotable

Moose assistant coach Mogan Klimchuk

"There's a lot to take from this in terms of lessons. We have to review it and decide what we want to show. After one like that, there are some things that need to be cleaned up."

