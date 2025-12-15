Forward Trevor Connelly Assigned to Team USA for World Junior Championship

Henderson Silver Knights forward Trevor Connelly

Henderson - Henderson Silver Knights General Manager Tim Speltz announced today, December 14, that Silver Knights' rookie forward Trevor Connelly has been assigned to Team USA to participate in the World Junior Championship in Minnesota.

Connelly, 19, was a member of Team USA at the 2025 World Junior Championship, registering a goal and four points in seven games and helping Team USA win its second consecutive gold medal at the event, and seventh all-time.

The Tustin, California native also represented the United States during the 2023-24 season, winning bronze medals at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and World Junior A Challenge and a silver medal at the U-18 World Junior Championship.

Selected 19th overall by the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, Connelly has appeared in 11 games with the Silver Knights this season, collecting three goals and seven points. Connelly made his AHL debut with the Silver Knights late in the 2024-25 season, posting a goal and four points in six AHL games after completing his freshman season at Providence College.

"Trevor has had an excellent start to the season with our team, and we are very excited for him to once again have this opportunity to compete on the international stage," said Speltz. "Trevor won a gold medal at this event last year, and to go back and have a chance to play an important role on a talented team will certainly help his development as a professional."

Team USA plays their first game of the tournament on December 26 against Germany at 3 p.m. PT. They will face Germany, Switzerland, Slovakia, and Sweden in the preliminary round, with all games played in St. Paul, Minnesota. All Team USA games will be televised on NHL Network.

