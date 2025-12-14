Silver Knights Shine In Shootout, Winning, 2-1, Over San Deigo

Published on December 13, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the San Diego Gulls 2-1 in a shootout victory at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA on Friday night.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

The first goal of the game came eight minutes into the middle frame when Ben Hemmerling scored his fifth goal of the season from Jonas Rondbjerg. Two minutes into the third period, Tim Washe tied the game at 1-1 and triggered the teddy bear toss at Pechanga Arena. The game remained tied through the end of the third as well as the overtime period forcing the first shootout of the season for Henderson. Both goaltenders were successful in keeping the puck out of their nets in the first round. The second round saw Matthew Phillips of San Diego and Matyas Sapovaliv score. In the third round, Jesper Vikman stopped Justin Bailey before Ben Hemmerling scored the game winner.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Tuesday, Dec. 16 | 7 p.m. | vs San Diego Gulls

Saturday, Dec. 20 | 5:05 p.m. | at Colorado Eagles

Sunday, Dec. 21 | 2:05 p.m. | at Colorado Eagles

LOOKING AHEAD

The Silver Knights will now head back home to Lee's Family Forum for their annual Lucky Launch game on Tuesday, December 16. They will then be back on the road, making their first visit to Colorado for a weekend series on December 20 and 21. Watch all the action on FloHockey or listen live on 1230 The Game.







American Hockey League Stories from December 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.