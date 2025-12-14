Silver Knights Shine In Shootout, Winning, 2-1, Over San Deigo
Published on December 13, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the San Diego Gulls 2-1 in a shootout victory at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA on Friday night.
HOW IT WENT DOWN
The first goal of the game came eight minutes into the middle frame when Ben Hemmerling scored his fifth goal of the season from Jonas Rondbjerg. Two minutes into the third period, Tim Washe tied the game at 1-1 and triggered the teddy bear toss at Pechanga Arena. The game remained tied through the end of the third as well as the overtime period forcing the first shootout of the season for Henderson. Both goaltenders were successful in keeping the puck out of their nets in the first round. The second round saw Matthew Phillips of San Diego and Matyas Sapovaliv score. In the third round, Jesper Vikman stopped Justin Bailey before Ben Hemmerling scored the game winner.
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
Tuesday, Dec. 16 | 7 p.m. | vs San Diego Gulls
Saturday, Dec. 20 | 5:05 p.m. | at Colorado Eagles
Sunday, Dec. 21 | 2:05 p.m. | at Colorado Eagles
LOOKING AHEAD
The Silver Knights will now head back home to Lee's Family Forum for their annual Lucky Launch game on Tuesday, December 16. They will then be back on the road, making their first visit to Colorado for a weekend series on December 20 and 21. Watch all the action on FloHockey or listen live on 1230 The Game.
American Hockey League Stories from December 13, 2025
- Reign Downed by Eagles, 6-1 - Ontario Reign
- Gulls Taken Down by Silver Knights in Shootout - San Diego Gulls
- Silver Knights Shine In Shootout, Winning, 2-1, Over San Deigo - Henderson Silver Knights
- Megna, Barre-Boulet Power Colorado To 6-1 Victory Over Reign - Colorado Eagles
- Howard Scores OT Winner in 8-7 Thriller - Bakersfield Condors
- Texas Picks up Overtime Point in Weekend Finale - Texas Stars
- Monsters Top Senators with 4-1 Win - Cleveland Monsters
- Wolves Sink Admirals, 4-2 - Chicago Wolves
- Griffins Extend Win Streak to 10 in 1-0 Shutout Over Rockford - Grand Rapids Griffins
- The Canucks Complete At 3-2 Overtime Victory Over The Calgary Wranglers - Abbotsford Canucks
- Checkers Shut out in Hershey - Charlotte Checkers
- Belleville's Teddy Bear Toss Night Ends in 4-1 Loss to Cleveland - Belleville Senators
- Admirals Stumble Against Wolves - Milwaukee Admirals
- Penguins Defeat P-Bruins in Overtime, 2-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wolf Pack Lose, 7-2, to Crunch - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Bears Blank Checkers, 4-0 - Hershey Bears
- Syracuse Crunch Tame Hartford Wolf Pack, 7-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- T-Birds Ride Pair of First AHL Goals to Victory in Utica - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Comets Wrap up Homestand with 3-2 Loss to Thunderbirds - Utica Comets
- Robertson Rocks Home Winner in the 8th Round - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Phantoms Outlast Amerks in Eight-Round Shootout - Rochester Americans
- Wranglers Fall 7-4 to Firebirds - Calgary Wranglers
- Wranglers Open Weekend Series against Canucks - Calgary Wranglers
- Islanders Win Road Game in Laval against Rocket, 2-1. - Bridgeport Islanders
- Goaltender Garin Bjorklund Loaned to Bears - Hershey Bears
- Ads Recall Lind from Atlanta - Milwaukee Admirals
- American Hockey League Announces Suspensions - AHL
- Phantoms Aiming for Bounce Back at Resurgent Rochester - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bojangles Game Preview: December 13 at Hershey - Charlotte Checkers
- Game Preview: Condors at Roadrunners, 6 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Carter Gylander Returns to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Checkers, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Hebig Breaks Goals Record, Simashev Wins It in OT as Roadrunners Rally Past Condors - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Henderson Silver Knights Stories
- Silver Knights Shine In Shootout, Winning, 2-1, Over San Deigo
- Silver Knights Exorcise Demons at Dignity Health Arena, Winning 5-2
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Fifth Annual Lucky Launch
- Condors Fly High in Henderson, Win, 4-0
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Partnership with Mountain Mike's Pizza