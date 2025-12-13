Game Preview: Condors at Roadrunners, 6 p.m.

Published on December 13, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The Condors and Roadrunners wrap up the two-game set tonight. It is the fifth matchup in the season with the Condors owning a 2-1-1 record and a 1-1-1 mark on the road.

LOOKING BACK

A see-saw affair saw both teams have multiple leads in regulation before Tucson grabbed an overtime win, 5-4. Seth Griffith scored his 100th goal as a Condor as part of a multi-point night.

THE FOURTH PERIOD

Overtime has not been kind to the Condors who slipped to 1-5 in games decided past regulation. The team has not been to a shootout yet this season.

HUTSON HEATER

Quinn Hutson is second among AHL rookies in scoring with 25 points (14g-11a) on the season. He is third among all AHL players with 14 goals with seven coming on the power play. The Condors rookie record for goals in one season is 19, set by Cooper Marody in 2018-19.

DEBUT DAY

Samuel Poulin, acquired along with Tristan Jarry from the Pittsburgh Penguins, is expected to make his Condors debut tonight. The 24-year old led the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in scoring at the time of the trade with 20 points (9g-11a) in 22 games. He was selected in the first round (21st overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft by Pittsburgh.

DISHING IT

Atro Leppanen extended his assist streak to six games (seven assists overall) last night. He has 11 points, all assists, in his last 10 games. He is 2nd on the team in assists with 16 and is 3rd among all AHL blueliners in assists. He is t-5th among d-men in scoring.

SPECIALIZING

Leppanen's 10 power play assists are third in the AHL while Hutson's seven PPG's are tied for second.

MILLY'S A PLUS

Mason Millman was a team best +3 last night and had an assist. He is tied for the team lead at +9 in 12 games and has four points (1g-3a).

ONE LAST THING

Condors captain Seth Griffith became the second player of the AHL era to hit 100 goals. Josh Currie at 103 is the other and is the final box to check in most statistical categories for Griffith in the team's record book.

OFFENSIVE SUCCESS

The Condors are t-6th in offense, averaging 3.48 goals per outing.

QUICK STARTS, STRONG FINISHES

Bakersfield scored three times in the first period last night and is +3 in the first period in goal differential this season. The team is +5 (28-23) in third periods this season as well.

SEVEN GAME SET

Tonight ends a stretch of seven games against Henderson and Tucson. The team went 2-2 against the Knights and are 1-0-1 against Tucson in that span.

GET TO THE THIRD

Bakersfield is 10-0-4 when holding at least a share of the lead heading into the third period.

TUCSON TANGO

Dmitry Simashev scored his first AHL goal in overtime last night. The sixth overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft played 24 games with Utah to begin the season. Cameron Hebig scored one of two power-play goals for the Roadrunners last night and has four in two games.

UP NEXT

The Condors have three more games before the Christmas break with two on home ice. Wednesday is a Weiner Wednesday against Ontario and Saturday is a $5 Knit Cap Frenzy.

CONDORS @ ROADRUNNERS

PUCK DROP: 6:00 PM PT

Tucson Convention Center, Tucson, Ariz.

BROADCAST DETAILS

Watch on AHLTV on FloHockey.

AM 800 Fox Sports Radio & the iHeartRadio App.

