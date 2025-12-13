Carter Gylander Returns to Grand Rapids
Published on December 13, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Saturday reassigned goaltender Carter Gylander to the Grand Rapids Griffins from the ECHL's Toledo Walleye.
With the Griffins this season, Gylander has a 4-0-1 record with a 2.01 goals-against average and a .930 save percentage in five games. He is currently on an AHL career-high four-game win streak (Nov. 12-28) and five-game point streak (Nov. 9-28). Throughout eight AHL games since 2024-25, Gylander possesses a 6-1-1 ledger with a 2.59 GAA and a .914 save percentage. He has also appeared in eight games with Toledo this season, showing a 4-3-1 record with a 2.99 GAA and an .896 save percentage. Last season as a rookie, the 24-year-old went 20-9-5 in 34 regular-season games with the Walleye to go along with a 2.61 GAA and a .907 save percentage. He then aided Toledo to the Kelly Cup Finals with a 6-2 ledger, a 2.88 GAA and an .895 save percentage in eight playoff games. Gylander was the 191st overall pick by Detroit in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.
