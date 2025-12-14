Reign Downed by Eagles, 6-1
Published on December 13, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign (15-8-1-0) fell to the Colorado Eagles (17-6-0-1) Saturday night by a final score of 6-1 in front of 5,089 fans at Blue Arena. The Reign will play in Bakersfield on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. (PST).
Glenn Gawdin scored for his second straight game, but it was the lone tally for Ontario as their win streak ended at four games. Cole Guttman had the secondary assist on the second period score stretching his point-streak to eight games. Ontario allowed a power-play goal and two four-on-four tallies in the loss as Isaiah Saville made 27 saves.
1st 2nd 3rd FINAL
ONT 0 1 0 1
COL 2 2 2 6
Shots PP
ONT 20 0/4
COL 33 1/2
GAME PHOTOS | FULL RECAP
Three Stars -
1. Jayson Megna (COL)
2. Alex Barré-Boulet (COL)
3. Tristan Nielsen (COL)
W: Saville
L: Posch
