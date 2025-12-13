Goaltender Garin Bjorklund Loaned to Bears

Published on December 13, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, have loaned goaltender Garin Bjorklund to Hershey. The announcement was made by Washington senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick.

Bjorklund, 23, has a record of 4-4-1 with a 3.01 goals-against average, a .895 save percentage, and one shutout in nine games played with Hershey this season. He went 2-0-0 with a 1.49 goals-against average and a .942 save percentage for the Bears in 2024-25. He made his American Hockey League debut with Hershey on March 26, making 26 saves in a 4-1 win at Bridgeport.

The Grande Prairie, Alberta native posted a 21-4-3 record with a 2.02 goals-against average, a .927 save percentage, and one shutout in 29 games with the South Carolina Stingrays (ECHL) last season. The goaltender ranked second in the ECHL in goals-against average and third in save percentage, helping the Stingrays capture the Brabham Cup championship as the ECHL team with the best record in the regular season.

The Capitals selected Bjorklund in the sixth round (179th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.

The Bears continue the 2025-26 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they host the Charlotte Checkers tonight at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center for 90s Night. The first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a Bears fanny pack presented by Highmark.







American Hockey League Stories from December 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.