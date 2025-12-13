Wranglers Open Weekend Series against Canucks

The Wranglers host the Abbotsford Canucks for a back-to-back pair of games on Dec. 13 and 14.

The Matchup

The series opens Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Calgary enters the weekend looking to rebound from a 7-4 loss to the Coachella Valley Firebirds on Dec. 11.

Despite the setback, the Wranglers sit fifth in the Pacific Division with 28 points.

Just two nights earlier, on Dec. 9, the Wranglers delivered a commanding 3-0 win over the Firebirds, momentum they'll aim to rediscover against Abbotsford.

One of the brightest spots from Thursday's game was the Wranglers' second line of Aydar Suniev, Sam Morton, and Matvei Gridin.

The combination of two rookies and the veteran produced two goals and two assists, continuing to build chemistry and offensive threat.

"When they are shooting the puck they are a really good line. Morty is the worker and straight line guy, and the other two have the skill and the shot to make plays," shared Head Coach Brett Sutter.

Looking ahead to the doubleheader, Sutter emphasized the need for a full-game mindset.

"Our competitiveness, we need to start doing that for 60 minutes. Making sure that we bring that mentality for a full game. And they (Canucks) are a hardworking team, so we need to make sure we do that from start to finish."

With a 12-10-3-1 record, Calgary is aiming to reset and get back on track. The Wranglers currently lead the season series against Abbotsford 3-0-0-1.

In their most recent doubleheader, Calgary earned a 3-2 win on Dec. 2 before falling 2-1 in a shootout on Dec. 3.

The Other Side

Abbotsford arrives in Calgary looking to snap a tough stretch after being swept by Coachella Valley on Dec. 6 (4-3 SO) and Dec. 7 (2-1). The Canucks sit last in the Pacific Division and second-last in the AHL overall with 14 points.

Forward Ben Berard continues to pace the club with 14 points and scored Abbotsford's lone goal in their most recent outing on Dec. 7.







