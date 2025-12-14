Gulls Taken Down by Silver Knights in Shootout
Published on December 13, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
San Diego Gulls News Release
The San Diego Gulls extended their point streak to a fifth game tonight but fell 2-1 in a shootout to the Henderson Silver Knights at Pechanga Arena San Diego. The Gulls collected five of a possible six standings points this week (2-0-0-1). San Diego has now earned standings points in 13 of its last 15 contests (7-2-5-1) and sits with a 10-6-6-1 record on the season.
Tim Washe netted his team-leading 11th goal of the season, giving him four points in his last four games (3-1=4). He now ranks tied for third among AHL rookies in goals.
Matthew Phillips tallied his team-leading 16th assist of the campaign. He currently leads Gulls skaters with 4-16 points.
Tyson Hinds added his fourth assist of the year.
Tomas Suchanek stopped 25-of-26 shots.
The Gulls and Silver Knights will wrap up this three-game mini-series next Tuesday night in Henderson at Lee's Family Forum (7 p.m. PST).
POSTGAME QUOTES
SAN DIEGO GULLS
Forward Tim Washe
On tonight's shootout loss to Henderson
Credit to them. They played a really good game. We definitely saw a push back. We knew that was coming. We wanted to focus on playing a team game and taking care of the puck and at times, we did that, especially towards the end, and that allowed us to get back in the game.
On the way the team fights back
We're so resilient. We like showing that. When we're playing together, playing the right way, we're never out of the game. Those pushes late in the game, we know they're coming. We've just got to win those battles and keep pressing.
On scoring the Teddy Bear Toss goal
The energy in this place was incredible. That's credit to the fans. They really brought it tonight. That was a special goal. It was loud and it felt like we were playing in a little bit of rain. It was pretty cool.
On the team treating every game like playoff games
It's a great experience for us. We're treating these like playoff games, right? We want to win the series. The game Tuesday is going to be big, and we want to come out on top.
Head coach Matt McIlvane
On the difficulty of tonight's game
It was a good hockey game, I thought. Theres two teams that are pretty strong in their structure. They were competitive and fast, there were chances, and two really focused groups trying to get two points.
On the experience the group is getting from these games
We've played a lot of good hockey in these two games against this team. To say playoffs in December, we'll take every learning experience we can along the way, because once we get to that point, we're going to have to stack them all together. But in a little miniseries, you can find a game within the game. We've got an opportunity to win the series as we head into Henderson.
On the crowd at Pechanga Arena this weekend
The fans were awesome. I think the boys performed for them. We were very competitive in two games, able to leave with the result in one of them and a really exciting hockey game today. Teddy Bear toss is a really cool event that goes to a great cause. We're happy to be a part of it.
On the upcoming three-game road trip
Every game is a big game. It's all so tight. It's going to be this way all the way through. We're excited for our next opportunity.
