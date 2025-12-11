Condors Drop Home Game to Knights

The Bakersfield Condors (10-8-4, 24pts) suffered their first home regulation loss on the season, 5-2 to the Henderson Silver Knights (11-9-1, 23pts) on Wednesday. It snapped a 15-game home winning streak against the Silver Knights for Bakersfield which dated back 1,349 days.

The first shot of the night found the back of the net as Mason Millman (1st) picked up his first as Condors from the left-wing circle at 2:21. Connor Ingram went on to stop 11 first period shots as the team killed off three power plays.

Isaac Howard (5th) scored on the first shot of the second period off a three-on-one rush up ice at:18 of the second to make it 2-0 Condors. However, the Siler Knights would go on to score five unanswered goals in the frame, including four in the final seven minutes to take a commanding 5-2 lead.

Josh Samanski's assist on Howard's gave him 14 points in his last 12 games. Atro Leppanen's helper added to his assist total with 11 in his last 11 games. Howard has goals in three straight.

The Condors are 26-10-2 all-time against the Silver Knights and are 4-2-0 in the season series. Tonight was Henderson's first win in Bakersfield in its last 16 tries (1-15-0) and first since April 1, 2022.

UP NEXT

