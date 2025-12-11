Rockford Outlasts Iowa in 4-3 Decision
Published on December 11, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - The Rockford IceHogs outlasted the Iowa Wild and took a 4-3 decision at Casey's Center on Wednesday evening.
Iowa opened the scoring 5:46 into the game when Oskar Olausson found Bradley Marek through the middle for a forehand finish past the glove of Laurent Brossoit (30 saves). Jean-Luc Foudy also picked up an assist on Marek's goal.
Rockford outshot Iowa 7-6 in the opening frame.
The Wild doubled the advantage 1:34 into the second period. With Iowa skating on a 5-on-3 power play, Nicolas Aubé-Kubel and David Spacek combined to set up Hunter Haight, who rifled a shot under the crossbar from the left circle.
Landon Slaggert pulled the IceHogs back within a goal 2:10 later with a finish under the glove of Cal Petersen (23 saves) on a 2-on-1 rush.
Rockford tied the game at 2-2 with 6:39 remaining in the period when Nick Lardis hammered a one-timer inside the right post.
The Wild outshot the IceHogs 24-15 through 40 minutes.
Brett Seney found Kevin Korchinski for a backdoor tap-in 1:11 into the third period to put Rockford up 3-2.
Nolan Allan provided the IceHogs with a crucial insurance goal at 17:32 when he scored on the empty net from Rockford's defensive end.
Gerry Mayhew tallied Iowa's third goal off a net mouth scramble with 1:34 to play, but the Wild were unable to find the tying goal in the game's final moments.
Iowa outshot Rockford 33-27. The Wild finished 2-for-8 with the man advantage while the IceHogs went 1-for-3 on the power play.
Iowa travels to Canada Life Centre to take on the Manitoba Moose on Friday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m.
