Firebirds to Host

PALM DESERT, CA - The Coachella Valley Firebirds are bringing the heat off the ice with a brand-new promotional night at the Oasis, the outdoor patio area at Acrisure Arena: Singles Night, an energetic, hockey-inspired social pre-game event designed to bring fans together for an evening of connection, entertainment, and top-tier AHL hockey beginning Wednesday, December 17th.

Singles Night invites fans ages 21+ to mix, mingle, socialize, and find new connections through a shared love of Firebirds hockey in a fun, relaxed environment. Singles Night will take place at The Oasis beginning 90 minutes before puck drop prior to select Firebirds home games this season.

Event Highlights Include:

"Power Play Pairing" Mixer:

Mingle with other area singles creating connections and conversations at The Oasis pre-game and during the first intermission of each event night.

Off the Ice Meet & Greet Games:

Lucky attendees will be selected for light-hearted, hockey-themed activities including "Shoot Your Shot" sports challenges, playful compatibility contests and more with help of our DJ host.

Themed Photo Ops & Fan Engagement:

Capture custom Firebirds-themed date-night photos to receive a special Firebirds "I'm Single" button upon check in to wear at games while looking for your perfect match.

Door Prizes:

Win door prizes and access free giveaways throughout the Happy Hour event.

Food & Drink Specials:

Break the ice with $5 Beer and $10 Wine specials along with food and beverages specials, pocket friendly pick of the game, and more!

A Night of Fun, Community, and Firebirds Hockey

"We know our fans love coming out for the excitement of Firebirds hockey, and Singles Night gives them the chance to meet new people who share that same love of hockey and experience the game in a fresh new way," said Susan Trafton, Acrisure Arena Assistant General Manager. "It's all about connection on and off the ice. Whether guests find a new friend, a new flame, or just enjoy an evening of hockey-powered entertainment, Singles Night promises to be one of the season's most memorable nights."

Singles Night Schedule

Wednesday, December 17th vs. San Jose - 5 p.m. PT

Wednesday, January 7th vs. Henderson - 5 p.m. PT

Friday, February 13th vs. Tucson - 5:30 p.m. PT

Wednesday, April 8th vs. Henderson - 5 p.m. PT

For tickets, visit CVFirebirds.com/tickets.







