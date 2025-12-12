Patrick Sharp Named Honorary Captain for 2026 AHL All-Star Classic

Published on December 11, 2025

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Lehigh Valley, PA - The American Hockey League and President Scott Howson announced today that former Philadelphia Phantom and 2005 Calder Cup champion Patrick Sharp has been named an honorary captain at the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic in Rockford, IL.

The annual marquee event, which is set to take place this season from February 10-11 at the BMO Center, home of the Rockford IceHogs, will feature the top stars from across the AHL taking part in a two-day showcase of skills and on-ice competition.

As an honorary captain, Sharp will join the participating teams in the locker room and on the bench during the event, and will be recognized at the AHL Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony taking place in conjunction with the All-Star festivities.

Sharp, a three-time Stanley Cup Champion with the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (affiliate of the host-city IceHogs), began his professional career with the Flyers during the 2002-03 season. A third-round pick (95th overall) by the Flyers in the 2001 NHL Entry Draft, he went on to enjoy a 16-year professional career that included 939 NHL games with Philadelphia, Chicago, and Dallas.

During his time with the Flyers organization, Sharp spent three seasons as a member of the Philadelphia Phantoms from 2002-05, appearing in 163 games while recording 52 goals and 114 points.

He emerged as one of the club's most impactful young forwards and a key driver during the team's historic 2004-05 season, helping lead the Phantoms to their second championship in franchise history.

Following his retirement from the NHL at the conclusion of the 2017-18 season, the Winnipeg, Manitoba native spent five seasons as an analyst for NBC Sports and NBC Sports Chicago before returning to the Flyers organization where he has served as Special Advisor to Hockey Operations since June, 2023.

In his current role, the experienced veteran assists with the development of prospects and upcoming talent throughout the Flyers system. He has become a regular presence at PPL Center, where he provides on-ice guidance for Phantoms players during practice each week.







