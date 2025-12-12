Patrick Sharp Named Honorary Captain for 2026 AHL All-Star Classic
Published on December 11, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Lehigh Valley, PA - The American Hockey League and President Scott Howson announced today that former Philadelphia Phantom and 2005 Calder Cup champion Patrick Sharp has been named an honorary captain at the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic in Rockford, IL.
The annual marquee event, which is set to take place this season from February 10-11 at the BMO Center, home of the Rockford IceHogs, will feature the top stars from across the AHL taking part in a two-day showcase of skills and on-ice competition.
As an honorary captain, Sharp will join the participating teams in the locker room and on the bench during the event, and will be recognized at the AHL Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony taking place in conjunction with the All-Star festivities.
Sharp, a three-time Stanley Cup Champion with the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (affiliate of the host-city IceHogs), began his professional career with the Flyers during the 2002-03 season. A third-round pick (95th overall) by the Flyers in the 2001 NHL Entry Draft, he went on to enjoy a 16-year professional career that included 939 NHL games with Philadelphia, Chicago, and Dallas.
During his time with the Flyers organization, Sharp spent three seasons as a member of the Philadelphia Phantoms from 2002-05, appearing in 163 games while recording 52 goals and 114 points.
He emerged as one of the club's most impactful young forwards and a key driver during the team's historic 2004-05 season, helping lead the Phantoms to their second championship in franchise history.
Following his retirement from the NHL at the conclusion of the 2017-18 season, the Winnipeg, Manitoba native spent five seasons as an analyst for NBC Sports and NBC Sports Chicago before returning to the Flyers organization where he has served as Special Advisor to Hockey Operations since June, 2023.
In his current role, the experienced veteran assists with the development of prospects and upcoming talent throughout the Flyers system. He has become a regular presence at PPL Center, where he provides on-ice guidance for Phantoms players during practice each week.
American Hockey League Stories from December 11, 2025
- Patrick Sharp Named Honorary Captain for 2026 AHL All-Star Classic - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- San Diego Gulls to Host Annual Teddy Bear Toss Night on Saturday, December 13 - San Diego Gulls
- The Hart Beat - Volume 1, Issue 9 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Penguins to Become Steamtown Gandy Dancers on April 11 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Patrick Sharp, Kris Versteeg Named 2026 AHL All-Star Classic Honorary Captains - AHL
- Blue Jackets Assign Forward Luca Del Bel Belluz to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Series Preview - Tucson Roadrunners vs Bakersfield Condors - Tucson Roadrunners
- Hat Tricks and Hoops Night Upcoming for Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Join the Amerks for Teddy Bear Toss Night on Friday, December 19 at Blue Cross Arena - Rochester Americans
- Checkers Sign Smith, Assign Powell to Ghost Pirates - Charlotte Checkers
- Firebirds to Host "Singles Night at the Oasis" Before Select Home Games - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Erik Gustafsson Recalled by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Bears Loan Kupka and Pyke to South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Declan Carlile from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Truscott Reassigned to Toledo, Hillebrand Released from PTO - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Daniel Laatsch Reassigned to Penguins - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Silver Knights Exorcise Demons at Dignity Health Arena, Winning 5-2 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Gulls Stand Strong, Win at San Jose - San Diego Gulls
- Condors Drop Home Game to Knights - Bakersfield Condors
- Griffins Grab Ninth-Straight Win, Defeat Milwaukee 6-4 - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Rockford Outlasts Iowa in 4-3 Decision - Iowa Wild
- Special Teams Shine in Blowout Win over Belleville - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lehigh Valley Phantoms Stories
- Patrick Sharp Named Honorary Captain for 2026 AHL All-Star Classic
- Phantoms Weekly
- Murchison Thrives in NHL Debut
- Roman Schmidt Acquired for Ethan Samson
- Bears Outlast Phantoms in Rivalry Duel