Hat Tricks and Hoops Night Upcoming for Griffins
Published on December 11, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025 vs. Cleveland Monsters
Hat Tricks and Hoops Night presented by Hope Network
Time: 4 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 3 p.m. for the general public, 2:45 p.m. for season-ticket holders).
Hat Tricks and Hoops Night presented by Hope Network: The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a Hat Tricks and Hoops tank top courtesy of Hope Network.
Postgame Jersey Auction: The Griffins will wear special Hat Tricks and Hoops jerseys for this game, a select number of which will be autographed and available for auction following the game in Sections 121 and 122. A select number of game-worn jerseys will also be available via the DASH Auction app, a digital auction platform. Fans can download the DASH Auction app via iOS or Android devices in the app store and select Grand Rapids Griffins as their favorite team. Fans can also text DASH to 66866 to download the app. All proceeds raised via the auction will benefit Hope Network.
Sunday is Fun Day: For all Sunday games, enjoy $1 small Pepsi drinks and $1 small ice cream cups from 3-5 p.m., while supplies last.
Library Nights: For all Wednesday and Sunday games, fans can present their Grand Rapids Public Library card or Kent District Library card at the Van Andel Arena box office on the night of the game or at The Zone anytime during the store's regular business hours to purchase an Upper Level Faceoff ticket for $18 (regularly $24), an Upper Level Center Ice ticket for $21 (regularly $27), or a Lower Level Faceoff ticket for $25 (regularly $30). Limit four tickets per card per person, subject to availability.
Images from this story
|
Grand Rapids Griffins gather following a goal
(Nicolas Carrillo)
