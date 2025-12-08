Meyers' Late Goal Leads Firebirds over Canucks, 2-1

Published on December 7, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

ABBOTSFORD, B.C., CANADA - The Coachella Valley Firebirds, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, defeated the Abbotsford Canucks on Sunday at Rogers Forum by the final score of 2-1. J.R Avon tied the game for Coachella Valley with a shorthanded goal and Ben Meyers struck with 4:03 left in the third period to give the Firebirds their third straight victory.

Following a scoreless first period, the Canucks opened the scoring at 3:09 of the second period. Ben Berard swatted a loose puck through Victor Ostman to put Abbotsford on the board. The Firebirds went to the penalty kill as Jagger Firkus was called for tripping, putting Coachella Valley down a skater. Jacob Melanson stole the puck from his own blue line and started a 2-on-1 rush. Melanson fed J.R. Avon to tie the game. The goal was Avon's sixth of the season and the third shorthanded goal the Firebirds' have netted this year.

With the clock winding down in the third period, John Hayden pushed the puck up ice while taking a hit and Jacob Melanson moved into the offensive zone. Melanson found Ben Meyers at the top of the circle, who fired a shot past Aku Koskenvuo to put Coachella Valley on top with 4:03 left in regulation. The goal was Meyers' ninth of the season and extended his point streak to nine straight games.

The Firebirds held on for the 2-1 victory, improving the team's record to 12-6-3-0 on the season.

Coachella Valley finished the game 0-for-4 on the powerplay and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill. The Firebirds outshot the Canucks 27-26. Victor Ostman made 25 saves to secure his fourth win of the year.

THREE STARS:

3.) Aku Koskenvuo (ABB) - Koskenvuo made 25 saves to keep his team in the game.

2.) Ben Meyers (CVF) - Meyers scored the game winning goal with 4:03 left in regulation to secure the victory for Coachella Valley.

1.) Victor Ostman (CVF) - Ostman made 26 saves to hold off the Canucks' offensive effort and move his record to 4-3-2-0 on the season.

The Firebirds continue their Canadian road trip this Tuesday, December 9th as they head to Calgary to face the Wranglers. Puck drop is 6 p.m. PT. Coachella Valley returns home on Wednesday, December 17th to host the San Jose Barracuda. Head to Acrisure Arena early for Happy Hour at the Oasis (90 mins before puck drop). Game time is at 6:30 p.m.







