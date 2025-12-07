Providence Bruins Sign Christian Wolanin to One-Year AHL Contract

Published on December 7, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, December 7, that the Providence Bruins have signed defenseman Christian Wolanin to a one-year AHL contract.

Wolanin, 30, has appeared in six games this season with Providence on a professional tryout, recording one goal and six assists. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound defenseman played in 58 games with the Abbotsford Canucks last season, posting four goals and 36 assists and helping them capture a Calder Cup championship. Wolanin has skated in 86 career NHL games with Ottawa, Los Angeles, Buffalo, and Vancouver, totaling six goals and 17 assists.

The Quebec City, Quebec, native was originally selected by Ottawa in the fourth round (107th overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.







American Hockey League Stories from December 7, 2025

