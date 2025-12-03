P-Bruins Fall to Rocket

Published on December 2, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Laval, QC - The Providence Bruins fell 4-1 to the Laval Rocket on Tuesday night at Place Bell. Defenseman Frederic Brunet scored the lone goal for Providence in the middle frame.

How It Happened

Marc Del Gaizo's wrist shot from the point trickled through the goaltender's pads to give the Rocket a 1-0 lead with 9:04 remaining in the first period.

Fabian Lysell backhanded the puck across the blueline to Brunet at the point, where his wrist shot snuck past the glove of the goaltender to tie the game at 1-1 with 8:43 to play in the second frame. Patrick Brown received a secondary assist.

Alex Belzile cut down the slot and one-timed a feed from below the goal line to give the Rocket a 2-1 lead with 2:30 left in the second period.

While shorthanded, Xavier Simoneau stole the puck from the goaltender and poked it across the goal line to extend the Laval lead to 3-1 with 9:22 remaining in the third period.

Samuel Blais' one-timer from the top of the left circle trickled between the pads of the goaltender to make it 4-1 Rocket with 1:57 to play.

Stats

This was just the seventh time this season the P-Bruins have surrendered the first goal of the game.

Brunet tallied his fourth goal of the season.

Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 18 of 22 shots faced. The P-Bruins totaled 29 shots.

The power play went 0-for-4 and the penalty kill was 2-for-2.

The P-Bruins fall to 16-4-0-0.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins travel to the Springfield Thunderbirds on Saturday, December 6 at the MassMutual Center. Puck drop is set for 6:05 p.m.

The Providence Bruins travel to the Springfield Thunderbirds on Saturday, December 6 at the MassMutual Center. Puck drop is set for 6:05 p.m.







