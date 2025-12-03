P-Bruins Fall to Rocket
Published on December 2, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Providence Bruins News Release
Laval, QC - The Providence Bruins fell 4-1 to the Laval Rocket on Tuesday night at Place Bell. Defenseman Frederic Brunet scored the lone goal for Providence in the middle frame.
How It Happened
Marc Del Gaizo's wrist shot from the point trickled through the goaltender's pads to give the Rocket a 1-0 lead with 9:04 remaining in the first period.
Fabian Lysell backhanded the puck across the blueline to Brunet at the point, where his wrist shot snuck past the glove of the goaltender to tie the game at 1-1 with 8:43 to play in the second frame. Patrick Brown received a secondary assist.
Alex Belzile cut down the slot and one-timed a feed from below the goal line to give the Rocket a 2-1 lead with 2:30 left in the second period.
While shorthanded, Xavier Simoneau stole the puck from the goaltender and poked it across the goal line to extend the Laval lead to 3-1 with 9:22 remaining in the third period.
Samuel Blais' one-timer from the top of the left circle trickled between the pads of the goaltender to make it 4-1 Rocket with 1:57 to play.
Stats
This was just the seventh time this season the P-Bruins have surrendered the first goal of the game.
Brunet tallied his fourth goal of the season.
Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 18 of 22 shots faced. The P-Bruins totaled 29 shots.
The power play went 0-for-4 and the penalty kill was 2-for-2.
The P-Bruins fall to 16-4-0-0.
Up Next
The Providence Bruins travel to the Springfield Thunderbirds on Saturday, December 6 at the MassMutual Center. Puck drop is set for 6:05 p.m.
Every minute of Bruins hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.
