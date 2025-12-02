Syracuse Crunch Continue Partnership with CNY Central - NBC3, CBS5 & CW6 to Televise Select 2025-26 Home Games

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are proud to continue a partnership with the stations of CNY Central to locally televise select home games during the 2025-26 season. Upstate Medical University will remain the title sponsor of the television broadcasts with Jose Cuervo, Kinney Drugs, Marriott Syracuse Downtown and Turning Stone Resort Casino as the presenting sponsors.

As part of the continued partnership, Crunch fans in the Syracuse area will have the opportunity to tune into a minimum of 12 regular season Crunch home games broadcast live on CW6. The television schedule will begin with the team's Dec. 12 game against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms

Below is the complete television schedule, subject to change:

Friday, Dec. 12 - Syracuse Crunch vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 13 - Syracuse Crunch vs. Hartford Wolf Pack, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 3 - Syracuse Crunch vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 7 - Syracuse Crunch vs. Rochester Americans, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 10 - Syracuse Crunch vs. Laval Rocket, 5 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 16 - Syracuse Crunch vs. Utica Comets, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 6 - Syracuse Crunch vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 11 - Syracuse Crunch vs. Toronto Marlies, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 13 - Syracuse Crunch vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 27 - Syracuse Crunch vs. Hershey Bears, 7 p.m.

Friday, April 3 - Syracuse Crunch vs. Providence Bruins, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, April 8 - Syracuse Crunch vs. Rochester Americans, 7 p.m.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).







