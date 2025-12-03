Grundström Recalled to Flyers
Published on December 2, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Allentown, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have recalled forward Carl Grundström from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, according to General Manager Daniel Brière.
Grundström, 28, has been one of Lehigh Valley's most consistent players and has scored 6-9-15 in 19 games with Lehigh Valley this year to rate third on the team in points. He also played in one game with the Flyers this season on November 8 vs. Ottawa.
The veteran of 293 NHL games with Los Angeles, San Jose and Philadelphia has scored 43-33-76 in his career. The 6'0 ¬Â³ lefty shot was acquired from the San Jose Sharks on October 5 along with Artem Guryev in exchange for Ryan Ellis. This season has represented his first extended stay in the AHL following six years in the NHL.
The Phantoms return to action this Friday night at the rival Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.
The Phantoms are at home on Saturday against the Utica Comets, AHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils. Saturday also features meLVin's Holiday Party including pictures with Santa, plenty of festive fun, and Winter Youth Knit Caps for the first 2,500 kids courtesy of Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital.
