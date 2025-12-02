Sebastian Cossa Named AHL Goaltender of the Month

Published on December 2, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The American Hockey League on Tuesday announced that Grand Rapids Griffins goaltender Sebastian Cossa has been selected as the AHL Goaltender of the Month for November.

Cossa becomes just the fourth netminder in franchise history to win the AHL Goaltender of the Month award, joining Jared Coreau (Feb. 2018, Dec. 2015), Jimmy Howard (Dec. 2007, March 2006) and Simon Lajeunesse (Jan. 2002). Last month, Cossa went 5-1 with one shutout to go along with a 1.50 goals-against average and a .941 save percentage. The 6-foot-7 goalie capped off November with a 26-save shutout of Iowa on Nov. 30 to extend his win streak to three. He was also dubbed the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending Nov. 30, 2025, when he went 3-0 with a 1.33 GAA and a .945 save percentage, allowing just four goals on 73 shots.

With John Leonard claiming the AHL Player of the Month for November, this marks the first time in franchise history that the Griffins have been awarded both the player and goaltender of the month.

Cossa is 8-1-0 this season with Grand Rapids with two shutouts, a 1.56 GAA and a .942 save percentage in nine appearances. The fourth-year pro ranks first in the AHL in both GAA and save percentage, tied for third in shutouts, and tied for fourth in wins. On Nov. 25 at the Texas Stars, the Hamilton, Ontario, native earned his 50th win as a Griffin, becoming just the eighth goaltender in franchise history to reach the mark. Cossa also posted an AHL career-high five-game win streak from Oct. 10-Nov. 19 and is currently on a three-game win streak.

Throughout parts of four AHL seasons with Grand Rapids, Cossa has shown a 52-26-14 record with five shutouts in 93 games to go along with a 2.43 GAA and a .912 save percentage. Last season, Cossa was named to his first AHL All-Star Classic and ranked among the AHL regular-season leaders in games played (41, T8th), minutes played (2,424:37, 7th), GAA (2.45, 11th), save percentage (.911, T13th), and wins (21, T10th). Cossa made his NHL debut with Detroit on Dec. 9, 2024, at Buffalo and came away with a 6-5 victory behind 12 saves and three stops in the shootout in a relief effort. Cossa was the 15th overall pick by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.







American Hockey League Stories from December 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.