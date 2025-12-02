Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Max Groshev from Syracuse Crunch

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled defenseman Maxim Groshev from the Syracuse Crunch, Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Groshev, 23, has played in 19 games with Syracuse this season, recording seven assists and eight penalty minutes with a plus-8 rating. The 6-foot-2, 196-pound defenseman leads all Crunch skaters for plus/minus while ranking second among all Syracuse defensemen for assists, points (7, tied) and shots on goal (39).

A native of Agryz, Russia, Groshev has appeared in 142 career AHL games, all with the Crunch, and registered 17 goals, 51 points and 51 penalty minutes with a plus-10 rating. Groshev was originally drafted by Tampa Bay in the third round, 85th overall, of the 2020 NHL Draft.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).







