Road Woes Continue for Condors

The road woes continues for the Bakersfield Condors (9-7-4, 22pts) who fell 5-2 to the Henderson Silver Knights (10-8-1, 21pts). It was the first loss in seven games for the Condors against the Knights.

Henderson took a 1-0 lead on the opening shot of the game at the 3:31 mark off a partial breakaway. It stayed that way into the first intermission.

The Silver Knights extended the lead to 2-0 early in the second off a snap shot from Ben Hemmerling. Bakersfield clawed back with Isaac Howard (3rd) beating Carl Lindbom short side off a drop pass from Josh Samanskiat 6:00. After Henderson regained a two-goal lead at 3-1, it was Viljami Marjala (4th) on the power play following up a Quinn Hutson shot to make it 3-2 at 18:45.

Henderson took advantage of a turnover in the Condors end to make it a 4-2 game. They added an empty-net goal for the 5-2 final.

Hutson's assist gave him 19 points (10g-9a) in 10 games. Samanski's assist gave him 12 points in his last 10 games. Atro Leppanen's helper added to his assist total with nine in his last nine games.

The Condors are 25-9-2 all-time against the Silver Knights and are 3-1-0 in the season series. Bakersfield's penalty kill has killed off 19 of its last 20 and all 16 in the season series.

Bakersfield wraps the weekend in Henderson tomorrow at 6 p.m. from Lee's Family Forum.







