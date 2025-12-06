Road Woes Continue for Condors
Published on December 5, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
The road woes continues for the Bakersfield Condors (9-7-4, 22pts) who fell 5-2 to the Henderson Silver Knights (10-8-1, 21pts). It was the first loss in seven games for the Condors against the Knights.
Henderson took a 1-0 lead on the opening shot of the game at the 3:31 mark off a partial breakaway. It stayed that way into the first intermission.
The Silver Knights extended the lead to 2-0 early in the second off a snap shot from Ben Hemmerling. Bakersfield clawed back with Isaac Howard (3rd) beating Carl Lindbom short side off a drop pass from Josh Samanskiat 6:00. After Henderson regained a two-goal lead at 3-1, it was Viljami Marjala (4th) on the power play following up a Quinn Hutson shot to make it 3-2 at 18:45.
Henderson took advantage of a turnover in the Condors end to make it a 4-2 game. They added an empty-net goal for the 5-2 final.
Hutson's assist gave him 19 points (10g-9a) in 10 games. Samanski's assist gave him 12 points in his last 10 games. Atro Leppanen's helper added to his assist total with nine in his last nine games.
The Condors are 25-9-2 all-time against the Silver Knights and are 3-1-0 in the season series. Bakersfield's penalty kill has killed off 19 of its last 20 and all 16 in the season series.
Bakersfield wraps the weekend in Henderson tomorrow at 6 p.m. from Lee's Family Forum. Catch the action on AM 800 Fox Sports Radio, the iHeartRadio app, or AHLTV on FloHockey.
American Hockey League Stories from December 5, 2025
- Road Woes Continue for Condors - Bakersfield Condors
- Ads Fall to Wolves in Chicago - Milwaukee Admirals
- Penguins Roll Past Phantoms, 6-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Amerks Use Four-Goal Third Period to Double up Checkers - Rochester Americans
- Megna's Hat Trick Powers Eagles to 5-3 Win at Rockford - Colorado Eagles
- Phantoms Won't Go Down Without a Fight - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wolves Roll Past Admirals, 6-4 - Chicago Wolves
- Comets Down Islanders 5-1 in First Home Game of December - Utica Comets
- Senators Fall 5-2 to Laval in Tough Battle - Belleville Senators
- Wolf Pack Win Third Straight, Down Thunderbirds 5-2 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Checkers' Rally Comes up Short in 6-3 Loss - Charlotte Checkers
- Islanders Drop Road Game to Comets, 5-1 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Gerasimyuk Assigned to Ghost Pirates - Charlotte Checkers
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Declan Carlile to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Preview: Phantoms at Penguins, Game 21 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Ontario Reign Weekly - Week 9 - Ontario Reign
- 10th Annual Red Kettle Game on Tap for Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game Preview: Condors at Knights, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.