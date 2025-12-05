Ontario Reign Weekly - Week 9

Published on December 5, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Saturday, Dec. 6 vs. Calgary | 6:00 p.m. (PST)

Sunday, Dec. 7 vs. Calgary | 3:00 p.m. (PST)

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, Nov. 28

ONT (4) vs. HSK (3)

Ontario took a 2-0 lead on power-play scores from Andre Lee and Taylor Ward. Henderson stormed back taking a 3-2 advantage with 5:51 left in regulation before Angus Booth tied the game with 2:55 to play and Cole Guttman provided the game winner with 1:57 left in the contest. Pheonix Copley stood tall in the crease making 35 saves in the victory as the Reign were outshot 38-16.

Sunday, Nov. 30

ONT (1) vs. TEX (4)

Cole Guttman tied the game at 1-1 early into the second period before the Stars struck on the power-play with five seconds left in the middle frame taking a one-goal lead heading into the third period. Texas stretched the lead to 3-1 at 15:09 of the final stanza and then followed it up with an empty-net score less than two minutes later. Phoenix Copley made 21 saves as the Reign outshot the Stars 26-25.

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

1. Colorado Eagles (20GP, 14-5-0-1, 29pts, .725%)

2. San Jose Barracuda (20GP, 12-6-1-1, 26pts, .650%)

3. Calgary Wranglers (22GP, 11-8-2-1, 25pts, .568%)

4. Ontario Reign (19GP, 11-7-1-0, 23pts, .605%)

5. Coachella Valley Firebirds (19GP, 10-6-3-0, 23pts, .605%)

6. Bakersfield Condors (19GP, 9-6-4-0, 22pts, .579%)

7. Henderson Silver Knights (18GP, 9-8-1-0, 19pts, .528%)

8. San Diego Gulls (18GP, 7-6-5-0, 19pts, .528%)

9. Tucson Roadrunners (20GP, 8-10-2-0, 18pts, .450%)

10. Abbotsford Canucks (22GP, 5-14-1-2, 13pts, .295%)

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

December 1: Akil Thomas traded from LA Kings to St. Louis Blues in exchange for Nikita Alexandrov who was then loaned to Ontario.

November 29: John Parker-Jones and Kenta Isogai loaned to Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

UPCOMING MILESTONES

#7 Kyle Burroughs is five assists shy of 100 pro assists and nine points shy of 100 career AHL points.

#21 Glenn Gawdin is three assists shy of 200 professional assists and four assists shy of 200 career AHL assists.

#26 Andre Lee is nine games shy of 200 pro games.

#58 Samuel Bolduc is one point shy of 100 career AHL points.

RECENT MILESTONES

#27 Joe Hicketts played in his 550th pro game on 11/28.

#81 Cole Guttman recorded his 150th pro point on 11/28.

AMONG LEAGUE LEADERS

#8 Martin Chromiak is tied for fourth with four power-play goals.

#17 Kenny Connors leads all rookies at +13 which is tied for third among all skaters.

#26 Andre Lee is tied for fourth with four power-play goals.

#34 Taylor Ward is tied for fifth with 10 goals.

#58 Samuel Bolduc is tied for second among defensemen with two power-play goals.

#78 Jared Wright is tied for second among rookies at +11 which is tied fifth among all skaters.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

#1 Erik Portillo (5-1-1, 2.26, .915) was injured on 11/12 and has missed five straight games.

#7 Kyle Burroughs (10GP, 1-4-5, +5, 4PIMS) has played in 10 games since making his debut on Nov. 4. He tallied two assists on Friday and has four assists in his last four games.

#8 Martin Chromiak (19GP, 6-8-14, 0, 6PIMS) has a point in five of his last six games (1-5-6).

#10 Otto Salin (11GP, 1-0-1, -1, 8PIMS) played on Friday and was a healthy scratch on Sunday. He has played in three of the last four games after being a healthy scratch in the previous three games.

#13 Koehn Ziemmer (11GP, 1-3-4, +1, 9PIMS) played on Friday and was a healthy scratch on Sunday.

#17 Kenny Connors (19GP, 4-7-11, +13, 13PIMS) is pointless in his last three games after a four-game point streak (2-4-6).

#19 Kiril Kirsanov (19GP, 0-2-2, +2, 0PIMS) is one of two Reign defensemen to have played in every game this season.

#21 Glenn Gawdin (19GP, 3-10-13, -1, 20PIMS) had an assist on Friday and Sunday and has four assists in his last five games.

#22 Kaleb Lawrence (2GP, 0-1-1, +2, 0PIMS) has missed 17 straight games with an injury.

#24 Angus Booth (9GP, 1-1-2, +3, 6PIMS) scored his first goal of the season on Friday. He has played in seven straight games.

#26 Andre Lee (19GP, 6-8-14, 0, 8PIMS) has five points (3-2-5) in his last five games and seven points (3-4-7) in his last eight games.

#27 Joe Hicketts (19GP, 2-8-10, -3, 23PIMS) recorded an assist on Friday and is one of two Reign defensemen to have played in every game this season.

#29 Pheonix Copley (10GP, 4-6-0, 3.48, .878) made 35 saves in the win on Friday and 21 in the loss on Sunday. He has started five of the last six games for Ontario.

#34 Taylor Ward (19GP, 10-3-13, -3, 13PIMS) extended his goal-streak to three games on Friday, the second time this season he has scored in three consecutive games this year.

#37 Jacob Doty (8GP, 0-1-1, +1, 16PIMS) has missed nine straight games with an injury.

#45 Jack Millar (13GP, 0-2-2, +2, 7PIMS) has missed six straight games with an injury.

#47 Jack Hughes (15GP, 1-4-5, -1, 12PIMS) played on Sunday after he was a healthy scratch on Friday.

#49 Isaiah Saville (2GP, 2-0-2, 1.70, .889)

#55 Jakub Dvořák (13GP, 2-1-3, +6, 6PIMS) played on Sunday after he was a healthy scratch on Friday. He has played one of the last four games.

#58 Samuel Bolduc (18GP, 4-3-7, -5, 12PIMS) tallied an assist on Friday.

#71 Francesco Pinelli (17GP, 2-6-8, 0, 10PIMS) appeared in both games over the weekend after missing the previous two with an injury.

#78 Jared Wright (19GP, 5-1-6, +11, 7PIMS) was pointless on the weekend after scoring in back-to-back games.

#81 Cole Guttman (19GP, 5-6-11, 0, 14PIMS) has a goal in three straight games and four points (3G, 1A) in his last three contests. He has eight points (4G, 4A) in his last eight games after notching three points (1G, 2A) in his first 11 games.

#86 Aatu Jämsen (19GP, 4-4-8, -5, 6PIMS) is pointless in his last four games after tallying four points (1G, 3A) in his previous five games.

#91 Logan Brown (2GP, 0-0-0, -1, 2PIMS) made his season debut on Friday.

TEAM NOTES

RECORD: (11-7-1-0)

HOME: (6-2-1-0)

AWAY: (5-5-0-0)

GOALS FOR: 11th (62, 3.26)

GOALS AGAINST: 11th (55, 2.89)

SHOTS FOR: 29th (25.42)

SHOTS AGAINST: 9TH (26.79)

POWER-PLAY: 19TH (15/80, 18.8%)

PENALTY KILL: 26TH (44/57, 77.2%)

ACTIVE STATISTICAL LEADERS

Goals: Taylor Ward (10)

Assists: Glenn Gawdin (10)

Points: Martin Chromiak, Andre Lee (14)

Plus/Minus: Kenny Connors (+13)

PIMS: Joe Hicketts (23)

PPGS: Martin Chromiak, Andre Lee(4)

Shots: Taylor Ward (42)

Wins: Erik Portillo (5)

GAA: Erik Portillo (2.26)

SV%: Erik Portillo (.915)

