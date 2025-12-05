Game Preview: Condors at Knights, 7 p.m.

The Condors head to Nevada for a two-game series with the Henderson Silver Knights. Bakersfield is 3-0 in the eight-game season series.

LOOKING BACK

Bakersfield went 2-0-1 on three-game homestand thanks to a 5-1 victory over Tucson on Wednesday. Quinn Hutson scored twice and Matt Tomkins stopped 29 of 30 shots for his sixth win of the season.

HOME COOKIN'

The Condors have the best home record in the AHL at 8-0-1 (.944) and have outscored the opposition 41-23 at Dignity Health Arena. On the flip side, Bakersfield has just one win through 10 road games.

HUTSON HEATER

Hutson tied for the rookie scoring lead in the month of November, collecting 16 points (8g-8a) over his final eight games of the month. He picked up where he left off to start December with two goals on Wednesday, giving him an AHL rookie-leading 12 on the season. He is third overall in the league in goals and is t-9th in the league scoring race with 21 points in 19 games.

SPECIALIZING

Bakersfield's special teams continued to click on Wednesday. The penalty kill was a perfect 3/3 and has killed off 17/18 over the last four games. A late power play goal moved the Condors into a tie for third on the man advantage at 28.4%.

DEUTSCHLAND DOMINANCE

German-born Josh Samanski had an assist on Wednesday. He has 11 points (3g-8a) over his last nine games and has 14 points (3g-11a) in 19 games this season.

RED LIGHT ROBY

Roby Jarventie scored his ninth goal of the season on Wednesday, coming into an empty net. It gave him 14 points (9g-5a) through 15 games.

LEPPY LEPPY

Atro Leppanen had an assist Wednesday. He has eight points, all assists, in his last eight games. He is 2nd on the team in assists with 12.

OFFENSIVE SUCCESS

The Condors have the league's fourth best offense, averaging 3.58 goals per outing. Wednesday was the seventh time the team has scored at least five goals.

THREE FOR THE MAJICIAN

Viljami Marjala had three assists on Wednesday, his second three-point night of the season. Marjala is second on the team in scoring and leads the team with 15 assists. Around the league, he is t-5th in helpers.

SEVEN GAME SET

From November 29 - December 13, the Condors will exclusively see Henderson and Tucson. Over that span the team will play the Knights four times (1-0) and Roadrunners (1-0) on three occasions.

GET TO THE THIRD

Bakersfield is 9-0-3 when holding at least a share of the lead heading into the third period.

HISTORY WITH HENDERSON

The Condors have owned the season series with the Silver Knights all time and especially at home. In the all-time series the Condors are 25-8-2 (.743%). At home, the team is 17-2-0 (.894%) and has won 15 straight against the Knights overall, including all three matchups in November.

KNIGHTS TALE

Henderson has dropped seven of its last 10 after a 7-4 setback on Saturday in Bakersfield. The Knights do have the league's second best offense at 3.72 goals per outing. Leading scorer Tanner Laczynski has five points (3g-2a) in his last three games.

UP NEXT

Bakersfield wraps the weekend in Henderson tomorrow at 6 p.m. from Lee's Family Forum. Catch the action on AM 800 Fox Sports Radio, the iHeartRadio app, or AHLTV on FloHockey.

CONDORS @ KNIGHTS

PUCK DROP: 7:00 p.m.

Lee's Family Forum, Henderson, Nev.

BROADCAST DETAILS

Watch on AHLTV on FloHockey. To watch: click here

AM 800 Fox Sports Radio & the iHeartRadio App.

