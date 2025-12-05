Gerasimyuk Assigned to Ghost Pirates

The Florida Panthers announced today they have assigned goaltender Kirill Gerasimyuk to the ECHL's Savannah Ghost Pirates from the Charlotte Checkers.

Gerasimyuk, 22, is 1-2-1 with Charlotte this season, sporting a goals-against average of 2.44 and a save percentage of .895. The St. Petersburg, RUS, native started on Saturday against the Toronto Marlies, making 15 saves. His first AHL win came in a 17-save shutout on November 15 in Iowa.

In two games with the Ghost Pirates, Gerasimyuk has recorded a 1-0-1 record, with a 1.42 GAA and a .952 save percentage.







