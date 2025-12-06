Megna's Hat Trick Powers Eagles to 5-3 Win at Rockford

Published on December 5, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Colorado Eagles News Release







ROCKFORD, IL - Colorado forward Jayson Megna notched the Eagles first hat trick of the season and added an assist, as Colorado defeated the Rockford IceHogs 5-3 on Friday. Fellow forward Matt Stienburg posted a goal and an assist, while goaltender Isak Posch collected his ninth win of the season, making 26 saves on 29 shots. The Eagles finished the night going 1-for-2 on the power play and a perfect 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

Colorado would open the scoring when Megna fired a wrister from the top of the left-wing circle, sending the puck through traffic and into the back of the net, giving the Eagles a 1-0 edge at the 12:22 of the first period.

The game's first power play would see Megna again light the lamp, as he capped off a breakaway with a wrister from between the circles, doubling the Eagles advantage to 2-0 with 2:44 remaining in the opening frame.

Rockford would get on the board when forward Samuel Savoie fired a one-timer from the bottom of the right-wing circle past Posch, slicing Colorado's advantage to 2-1 at the 13:38 mark of the second period.

The Eagles would go on to outshoot the IceHogs 14-8 in the middle frame and carried their 2-1 edge into the second intermission.

Colorado would earn a little breathing room when Stienburg capped off a 2-on-1 rush with a wrister from the right-wing circle that beat goalie Laurent Brossoit and put the Eagles up 3-1 just 1:14 into the third period.

The IceHogs would respond just 40 seconds later when Savoie fired a shot that would be kicked away by Posch but caromed off an Eagles defender and into the back of the net, slicing the deficit to 3-2.

Colorado would pick up a bit of insurance when defenseman Keaton Middleton buried a shot from the blue line, giving the Eagles a 4-2 advantage at the 10:59 mark of the final frame.

Again, Rockford would find an answer, as defenseman Dmitry Kuzmin lit the lamp with a wrist shot from the top of the left-wing circle, trimming Colorado's lead to 4-3 with 7:27 remaining in the contest.

The IceHogs would pull Brossoit in favor of the extra attacker, but it would be Megna who would take advantage with an empty-netter from center ice, capping off the hat trick and putting the Eagles up 5-3 at the 18:18 mark of the period.

Brossoit suffered the loss in net, allowing four goals on 31 shots.

The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Rockford IceHogs on Saturday, December 6th at 6:00pm MT at BMO Center in Rockford, Illinois. Single-game tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now. To purchase tickets or for more information, go to Colora-doEagles.com or call or text (970) 686-SHOT (7468).







American Hockey League Stories from December 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.