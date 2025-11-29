Makar's Two-Goal Night Leads Eagles to 4-2 Win over San Jose
Published on November 28, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Colorado Eagles News Release
LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado forward Taylor Makar netted a pair of goals, while goaltender Trent Miner made 21 saves on 23 shots, as the Eagles defeated the San Jose Barracuda 4-2 on Friday. San Jose defenseman Lucas Carlsson struck twice on the power play in the losing effort. The victory also snapped the Barracuda's 11-game points streak and five-game winning streak. Gabriel Carriere suffered the loss in net, allowing four goals on 26 shots.
Makar would net the game's first goal when he raced through the left-wing circle before slicing to the crease and roofing it home, putting Colorado on top 1-0 at the 5:24 mark of the first period.
With the two teams playing 4-on-4, Makar would strike for a second time, as he fielded a pass in the slot and snapped it past Carriere, extending the Eagles advantage to 2-0 with 6:25 remaining in the opening 20 minutes.
A Barracuda power play late in the period would set up Carlsson to light the lamp with a wrister from the slot, slicing the deficit to 2-1 at the 19:19 mark. Each team would generate nine shots in the first frame, as Colorado headed to the intermission still leading, 2-1.
The Eagles would turn the tables on a San Jose power play when forward Tye Felhaber tucked home a shot from the top of the crease, pushing Colorado's advantage to 3-1 at the 8:39 mark of the second period.
With the Barracuda still on that same man-advantage, Carlsson answered back with a wrist shot from the top of the left-wing circle that would beat Miner and cut the Eagles lead to 3-2 with 10:48 left to play in the middle frame.
Needing a little insurance, Colorado would receive some when defenseman Jack Ahcan fired the puck from the right-wing boards to the slot, sending it off a San Jose defender and past Carriere. The goal was Ahcan's second tally of the season and put the Eagles up 4-2 at the 2:28 mark of the third period.
Colorado finished the night going 0-for-6 on the power play, while the Barracuda connected on two of its eight chances on the man-advantage.
The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the San Jose Barracuda on Saturday, November 29th at 3:05pm MT at Blue Arena. Single-game tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now. To purchase tickets or for more information, go to Colora-doEagles.com or call or text (970) 686-SHOT (7468).
American Hockey League Stories from November 28, 2025
- Admirals Top IceHogs in OT - Milwaukee Admirals
- Trey Fix-Wolansky Strikes Twice as Wolf Pack Down Monsters, 6-4 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Penguins Secure 4-1 Win Over Phantoms - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Makar's Two-Goal Night Leads Eagles to 4-2 Win over San Jose - Colorado Eagles
- Monsters Comeback Battle Falls Short in 6-4 Loss to Wolf Pack - Cleveland Monsters
- Iowa Opens Weekend Set at Grand Rapids with 3-2 Loss - Iowa Wild
- Syracuse Crunch Fall to Rochester Americans, 4-3 - Syracuse Crunch
- Agozzino's Hat Trick Leads Roadrunners Past Canucks 4-1 - Tucson Roadrunners
- Abbotsford Falls 4-1 to the Tucson Roadrunners in First Game of Back to Back - Abbotsford Canucks
- Checkers Trounce Toronto to Run Point Streak to Seven - Charlotte Checkers
- T-Birds Storm Back to Victory Behind 6 Unanswered Goals in Bridgeport - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Stars Recall Arno Tiefensee to Texas and Loan Ben Kraws to Idaho - Texas Stars
- Islanders Lose to Thunderbirds, 6-3 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Ads Home Game Postponed from Saturday to Sunday - Milwaukee Admirals
- One Day Until Teddy Bear Toss - Bakersfield Condors
- Schaefer Recalled by Predators - Milwaukee Admirals
- Erik Gustafsson Reassigned to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Rivalry Road Trip to First-Place Wilkes-Barre/Scranton - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Moose Loan Kevin Conley to Norfolk - Manitoba Moose
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Simon Lundmark from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Eagles Stories
- Makar's Two-Goal Night Leads Eagles to 4-2 Win over San Jose
- Eagles to Debut Throwback Jerseys for Six Games
- Barre-Boulet, Felhaber Each Notch a Pair in 5-2 Win over Roadrunners
- Eagles Suffer 3-1 Setback at Tucson
- Eagles Acquire Forward Luke Toporowski in Trade with Hershey