Makar's Two-Goal Night Leads Eagles to 4-2 Win over San Jose

Published on November 28, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Colorado Eagles News Release







LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado forward Taylor Makar netted a pair of goals, while goaltender Trent Miner made 21 saves on 23 shots, as the Eagles defeated the San Jose Barracuda 4-2 on Friday. San Jose defenseman Lucas Carlsson struck twice on the power play in the losing effort. The victory also snapped the Barracuda's 11-game points streak and five-game winning streak. Gabriel Carriere suffered the loss in net, allowing four goals on 26 shots.

Makar would net the game's first goal when he raced through the left-wing circle before slicing to the crease and roofing it home, putting Colorado on top 1-0 at the 5:24 mark of the first period.

With the two teams playing 4-on-4, Makar would strike for a second time, as he fielded a pass in the slot and snapped it past Carriere, extending the Eagles advantage to 2-0 with 6:25 remaining in the opening 20 minutes.

A Barracuda power play late in the period would set up Carlsson to light the lamp with a wrister from the slot, slicing the deficit to 2-1 at the 19:19 mark. Each team would generate nine shots in the first frame, as Colorado headed to the intermission still leading, 2-1.

The Eagles would turn the tables on a San Jose power play when forward Tye Felhaber tucked home a shot from the top of the crease, pushing Colorado's advantage to 3-1 at the 8:39 mark of the second period.

With the Barracuda still on that same man-advantage, Carlsson answered back with a wrist shot from the top of the left-wing circle that would beat Miner and cut the Eagles lead to 3-2 with 10:48 left to play in the middle frame.

Needing a little insurance, Colorado would receive some when defenseman Jack Ahcan fired the puck from the right-wing boards to the slot, sending it off a San Jose defender and past Carriere. The goal was Ahcan's second tally of the season and put the Eagles up 4-2 at the 2:28 mark of the third period.

Colorado finished the night going 0-for-6 on the power play, while the Barracuda connected on two of its eight chances on the man-advantage.

The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the San Jose Barracuda on Saturday, November 29th at 3:05pm MT at Blue Arena. Single-game tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now. To purchase tickets or for more information, go to Colora-doEagles.com or call or text (970) 686-SHOT (7468).







American Hockey League Stories from November 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.