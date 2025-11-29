Admirals Top IceHogs in OT

Published on November 28, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford, IL - Oasiz Wiesblatt scored a power play goal in overtime to give the Milwaukee Admirals a 3-2 win over the Rockford IceHogs Friday at BMO Center.

Admirals goalie Matt Murray recorded 37 saves for the second straight game to help the Ads pick up the victory.

With Rockford's Nolan Allan in the penalty box, the Admirals had a 4-on-3 power play in the overtime. Ryan Ufko sent a pass to the left post where Wiesblatt tapped the puck through the legs of IceHogs goalie Stanislav Berezhnoy. It was Wiesblatt's team-leading seventh goal of the season, his first career game-winning goal and completed a "Gordie Howe Hat Trick" with a goal, assist and fight. The goal was scored at 1:59 of the overtime session. Ufko and Joakim Kemell assisted.

The first period featured three fights, and just one goal. The IceHogs scored the lone goal at 13:09 of the first frame when Jamie Engelbert scored on a shorthanded breakaway.

The Admirals tied the game at 6:20 of the second period. Milwaukee's Kemell was knocked down by a defender in front of IceHogs goalie Stanislav Berezhnoy. As he got up, Tanner Molendyk shot the puck from the left point. Kemell was able to get a piece of the puck for his third goal of the season. Molendyk and Kyle Marino were awarded assists.

The Admirals claimed a lead in the third period when Ryder Rolston deflected Andrew Gibson's point shot into the net for his third goal of the season at 10:46. It was a Gibson's first professional point. Wiesblatt also assisted.

Rockford knotted the game 2-2 at 12:51 of the third period. Brett Seney's shot from the left circle found its way past goalie Murray.

Milwaukee returns to historic Panther Arena Sun., Nov. 30 to host Rockford at 4pm. The teams were to meet Sat., Nov. 29 but the game was postponed due to anticipated poor weather conditions.







