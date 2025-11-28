Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Simon Lundmark from Syracuse Crunch

Published on November 28, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled defenseman Simon Lundmark from the Syracuse Crunch, Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Lundmark, 25, has played in 15 games with Syracuse this season, recording two assists and six penalty minutes with 19 shots on goal. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound defenseman has appeared in 269 career AHL games between the Crunch and Manitoba Moose, registering 16 goals and 64 points with 88 penalty minutes and three game-winning tallies.

Lundmark was originally drafted by the Winnipeg Jets in the second round, 51st overall, of the 2019 NHL Draft. He signed with Tampa Bay as a free agent on July 1, 2025, and is looking to make his NHL debut.

