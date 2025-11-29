Syracuse Crunch Fall to Rochester Americans, 4-3

Published on November 28, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch left wing Wojciech Stachowiak (right) vs. the Rochester Americans

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch fell to the Rochester Americans, 4-3, tonight at Blue Cross Arena.

Jakob Pelletier led the Crunch with two goals while Tommy Miller added two assists. Three other Syracuse skaters notched a point.

The Crunch move to 12-7-0-0 on the season and 2-2-0-0 in the 12-game season series with the Americans.

Crunch goaltender Ryan Fanti put a stop to 24-of-28 shots faced. Devon Levi earned the win turning aside 26-of-29 shots in net for the Americans. Both teams were each held scoreless on three power play opportunities.

Rochester was first on the board with six minutes remaining in the opening frame. Konsta Helenius stole the puck behind the net and made a pass to Isak Rosén in the left circle where he lifted it in.

Wojciech Stachowiak knotted the score three minutes into the second period. He snagged a Rochester giveaway in the neutral zone, skated through the offensive zone, deked to his backhand and potted it over Levi's left shoulder. Jakob Pelletier then gave the Crunch their first lead of the night six minutes later. Tommy Miller took a shot from the point and Pelletier was in the low slot to redirect it in. With two minutes remaining in the second frame, Noah Laaouan tied the game at two with a snapshot from the slot.

Pelletier tallied his second goal of the night and gave the Crunch their second lead halfway through the third period. Miller snuck around a defender in the right circle and got the puck to the front of the net. His shot was blocked but Pelletier hammered in the rebound. With 3:55 to play, Carson Meyer tied the game for the third time with a tip in the low slot. The Americans netted the go-ahead goal with 13 seconds remaining as Zac Jones poked the puck in from the left side of the crease.

The Crunch return home on Saturday to host the Comets for the annual Hockey Fights Cancer™ Night benefiting Upstate Cancer Center.

Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

Crunchables: Jakob Pelletier recorded his second multi-goal game of the season...Jakob Pelletier has a five-game points streak...Conor Geekie has a four-game points streak...Tommy Miller tallied two assists for the first time this season.

