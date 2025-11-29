Penguins Secure 4-1 Win Over Phantoms

Published on November 28, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins defeated the Lehigh Valley Phantoms by a 4-1 score for the third time this season on Friday night at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (15-4-1-0) returned to home ice for the first time in 13 days and delighted the crowd by downing their Keystone State rival. Rafaël Harvey-Pinard scored twice in the win, while Sergei Murashov recorded 31 saves in his first start since being reassigned from the NHL.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton struck first on Black Friday when Gabe Klassen found the back of the net roughly nine minutes into the first period. A slick breakout from Jack St. Ivany and Aidan McDonough sprung Klassen on a breakaway, who deked the puck through the legs of Aleksei Kolosov.

Valtteri Puustinen was denied three golden opportunities in the closing seconds of the first frame, with Kolosov saving two shots and the post denying another.

Rafaël Harvey-Pinard wristed a shot past Kolosov at 9:03 of the second frame, putting the Penguins up by a pair. Then, it was Rutger McGroarty's turn. He made it four-straight games with a goal when he rifled the biscuit top-shelf on the power play at 16:19 for the 3-0 lead.

The Phantoms got on the board Anthony Richard whipped in a bouncing rebound at 6:35 of the third period.

With the Lehigh Valley net empty, the Penguins finished off their post-Thanksgiving feast with Harvey-Pinard's second goal of the night.

Kolosov made 22 stops in the loss for the Phantoms.

