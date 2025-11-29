Gulls Blanked by Firebirds, 5-0

Published on November 28, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

San Diego Gulls News Release







The San Diego Gulls fell 5-0 tonight to the Coachella Valley Firebirds from Pechanga Arena San Diego. The Gulls finished the month of November with standings points in eight of their 11 games (5-3-3). San Diego returns to action next weekend when they welcome the Texas Stars to town for a pair of games on Friday and Sunday night.







