Gulls Blanked by Firebirds, 5-0
Published on November 28, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
San Diego Gulls News Release
The San Diego Gulls fell 5-0 tonight to the Coachella Valley Firebirds from Pechanga Arena San Diego. The Gulls finished the month of November with standings points in eight of their 11 games (5-3-3). San Diego returns to action next weekend when they welcome the Texas Stars to town for a pair of games on Friday and Sunday night.
Check out the San Diego Gulls Statistics
American Hockey League Stories from November 28, 2025
- Nikke Kokko's First AHL Shutout Leads Firebirds Over Gulls - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Phantoms Topped in Black Friday Rivalry Showdown - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Gulls Blanked by Firebirds, 5-0 - San Diego Gulls
- Nikke Kokko Records First AHL Regular Season Shutout in 5-0 Win Over San Diego - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Eagles End Cuda Point Streak with 4-2 Win - San Jose Barracuda
- Amerks Rally in Third to Stun Crunch - Rochester Americans
- Griffins Improve to 8-1 at Home, Down the Wild, 3-2 - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Admirals Top IceHogs in OT - Milwaukee Admirals
- Trey Fix-Wolansky Strikes Twice as Wolf Pack Down Monsters, 6-4 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Penguins Secure 4-1 Win Over Phantoms - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Makar's Two-Goal Night Leads Eagles to 4-2 Win over San Jose - Colorado Eagles
- Monsters Comeback Battle Falls Short in 6-4 Loss to Wolf Pack - Cleveland Monsters
- Iowa Opens Weekend Set at Grand Rapids with 3-2 Loss - Iowa Wild
- Syracuse Crunch Fall to Rochester Americans, 4-3 - Syracuse Crunch
- Agozzino's Hat Trick Leads Roadrunners Past Canucks 4-1 - Tucson Roadrunners
- Abbotsford Falls 4-1 to the Tucson Roadrunners in First Game of Back to Back - Abbotsford Canucks
- Checkers Trounce Toronto to Run Point Streak to Seven - Charlotte Checkers
- T-Birds Storm Back to Victory Behind 6 Unanswered Goals in Bridgeport - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Stars Recall Arno Tiefensee to Texas and Loan Ben Kraws to Idaho - Texas Stars
- Islanders Lose to Thunderbirds, 6-3 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Ads Home Game Postponed from Saturday to Sunday - Milwaukee Admirals
- One Day Until Teddy Bear Toss - Bakersfield Condors
- Schaefer Recalled by Predators - Milwaukee Admirals
- Erik Gustafsson Reassigned to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Rivalry Road Trip to First-Place Wilkes-Barre/Scranton - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Moose Loan Kevin Conley to Norfolk - Manitoba Moose
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Simon Lundmark from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.