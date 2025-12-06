Comets Down Islanders 5-1 in First Home Game of December

Utica, NY - The Comets hosted the Bridgeport Islanders for the first time this season and came away with a 5-1 victory.

It was a strong start for the Comets who struck just 4:14 into the first period when Lenni Hameenaho corralled a loose puck in the left-wing circle after Mikael Diotte's shot was blocked and beat Bridgeport goaltender Marcus Hogberg for his fourth goal of the year. The Comets followed that up with another strong shift just a couple minutes later when Cam Squires received a pass in the right circle and fired a shot on net which was stopped by Hogberg but the rebound caromed in off an Islanders defenseman and into the net which gave the Comets a 2-0 lead at 6:58 for Squires' first of the year. Later in the period, Squires was back at it as he fed Ethan Edwards who cruised into the Bridgeport zone and rifled a clean shot from the left circle past the glove side of Hogberg for his second of the year to make it 3-0 at the 16:21 mark. Mike Hardman picked up the secondary assist. The Comets held Bridgeport to just four shots on goal in the first period, which matched a season low for the Islanders.

The Islanders came out as an improved team in the second period and would be awarded the first power play of the game. However, it was the Comets who would end up scoring a shorthanded goal as Nathan Legare broke up ice on a 2-on-1 with Kyle Criscuolo who found the back of the net for his first of the season to make it 4-0 at the 6:55 mark. The Islanders responded with a good shift in the offensive zone later in the period and got on the board when Joey Larson jammed home a rebound at 12:29 to make it 4-1 for his team-leading ninth goal of the year. Jakub Malek was solid in the second period and stopped a shorthanded chance from Adam Beckman at the final horn to end the period.

Despite not capitalizing on their power play to start the third, the Comets would restore the four-goal lead when Mike Hardman tipped home a Calen Addison shot at 4:48 for his fifth of the year. The Islanders never gave up and generated some great chances, but Jakub Malek was terrific in net for the Comets, stopping 30 of the 31 total shots he faced in route to his first pro win.

The Comets went 0-for-3 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

