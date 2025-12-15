Griffins Complete Comeback to Defeat Wolves 2-1 in Shootout

Grand Rapids Griffins celebration

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Ross Dettman/Chicago Wolves) Grand Rapids Griffins celebration(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Ross Dettman/Chicago Wolves)

ROSEMONT, Ill. - Claiming the best start in AHL history through 24 games (22-1-0-1, 45 pts.), the Grand Rapids Griffins came from behind to tie the contest in the final period, and down the Chicago Wolves 2-1 in shootout fashion at Allstate Arena on Sunday.

The Griffins surpassed the 2005-06 Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins' 20-1-2-1 start for the best in AHL history through 24 games, and stood as the only team in league history to win 22 of their first 24 contests. Grand Rapids tied the third-longest win streak in franchise history with their 11th straight. Jakub Rychlovsky had the game-tying goal late in the final frame, while John Leonard bagged the game-winner in the shootout. Carter Gylander received the nod, notching 28 saves on the night, and didn't allow a goal in the skills competition.

The best opportunity for Grand Rapids in the opening period came at 11:16, when Michael Brandsegg-Nygard attempted to bank one in from the slot, but Cayden Primeau deflected it away. With one second to go in the frame, Chicago attempted to claim the lead when Domenick Fensore tried to punch in a back-door pass, but Gylander kicked it out, and it remained scoreless.

Chicago registered a 1-0 advantage 1:11 into the second, when Bradley Nadeau passed one across the zone to Justin Robidas in the right circle, and he let a wrister fly into the net. The Griffins nearly tied the contest at 8:47, when Austin Watson passed the puck across the slot to Sheldon Dries and he tried to swat it past Primeau's right side, but was denied.

Grand Rapids pulled Gylander with 3:51 on the clock to add an extra attacker on the power play in the final period, but ultimately scored while on a 6-on-5, when Tyler Angle passed the puck from below the goal line to Rychlovsky in the left circle, and he fired it into the top-left corner with 1:12 on the clock.

In overtime, Grand Rapids tallied seven shots, but ceased to capitalize. Leonard was the only goal scorer in the shootout, netting one in the first round. Ondrej Becher had a chance in the second, but his shot deflected off the pad of Primeau. Gylander stopped all three attempts from Chicago, and Grand Rapids skated away with the 2-1 shootout win.

Notes

Grand Rapids' 22-1-0-1 record, and 10-0-0-1 edge on the road each remained franchise bests.

The Griffins' .938 points percentage stood as the league-best.

Grand Rapids has outshot opponents 92-44 this season, and possess a 47-24 advantage on the road.

Grand Rapids 0 0 1 0 - 2

Chicago 0 1 0 0 - 1

1st Period- No Scoring.Penalties-No Penalties

2nd Period-1, Chicago, Robidas 9 (Nadeau, Fensore), 1:11. Penalties-Nadeau Chi (tripping), 4:30; Mitchell Gr (holding), 8:29; Bayreuther Chi (tripping), 9:12.

3rd Period-2, Grand Rapids, Rychlovský 3 (Angle, Wallinder), 18:48. Penalties-Tuomisto Gr (tripping), 7:17; Heimosalmi Chi (cross-checking), 16:03.

OT Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Fensore Chi (hooking), 0:52.

Shootout - Grand Rapids 1 (Leonard G, Becher NG), Chicago 0 (Nadeau NG, Vierling NG, Unger Sörum NG).

Shots on Goal-Grand Rapids 9-3-7-7-1-27. Chicago 16-8-4-1-0-29.

Power Play Opportunities-Grand Rapids 0 / 4; Chicago 0 / 2.

Goalies-Grand Rapids, Gylander 5-0-1 (29 shots-28 saves). Chicago, Primeau 3-3-3 (26 shots-25 saves).

A-5,330

Three Stars

1. GR Gylander (W, 28 saves) 2. GR Rychlovsky (goal) 3. CHI Primeau (L, 25 saves)

Record/Next Game

Grand Rapids: 22-1-0-1 (45 pts.) / Wed., Dec. 17 at Iowa 8 p.m. EST

Chicago: 12-7-3-2 (29 pts.) / Wed., Dec 17 vs. Milwaukee 11 a.m. CST

