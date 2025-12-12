Belleville Sens x Rien À Dire to Launch Fresh T-Shirt Drop Tomorrow

BELLEVILLE, ON - After an unprecedented hat collaboration earlier this season, the Belleville Senators and Canadian clothing brand Rien À Dire are teaming up again to offer fans another limited-edition drop.

Starting on Saturday, December 13, 2025, fans can purchase exclusive "Belleville Sens x Rien À Dire" t-shirts, which build off last month's hat drop, which saw the black corduroy caps fly off the shelves.

Rien À Dire Founder and Owner Zach Feaver spoke to Bellevillesens.com about the overwhelming response to the first drop and the idea behind the t-shirt design.

"The reaction to the first drop really blew my socks off," said Feaver, who, as a teammate of current Sens forward Jake Chiasson, dreamed of playing pro hockey as a kid, but now feels like he's reaching those goals off the ice.

"Being able to collaborate with a pro team is so cool, it's like my way of making it in pro hockey. As a kid, you always think the only way you'll get to this level is by playing the game, but when I saw my logo on the big screen, that was one of the craziest moments for my brand, and super cool."

This drop features a white t-shirt with the same "Sens" script as the hats on the front, and on the back, depicts a vintage illustration of a person grabbing their hockey bag from the garage, with a Belleville Sens poster proudly displayed on the wall.

"Similar to how we did the hats, I presented a couple of different designs, and we settled on this idea. I know Belleville's a tight-knit small town, and we wanted to do something that hits on the nostalgia of the game and fits the vintage aesthetic that aligns with the brand. I love the white t-shirt, the graphics really pop, but we were looking to give the same kind of vibe as the hats."

The Belleville Sens collab is just one of the projects Feaver and his small team at British Columbia-based Rien À Dire are working on, with another general release for the clothing line on the way.

"We're working on a campaign for our next drop, which will be kind of like an 'olden days luxury golf' kind of release," said Feaver. "We have some collared shirts, two new t-shirts and a couple of hats in the similar styles we've been doing."

Feaver says the partnership with the Senators has been instrumental in his brand's surge in popularity, and he continues to cherish the opportunity to bring his two passions of hockey and fashion together, in collaboration with the club.

"It's just so cool to get to work with you guys", Feaver beamed. "Even just scrolling on my phone and seeing the guys rocking the stuff at a random charity event, it's so cool. It's one thing to make the apparel, but it's another when guys want to wear it or buy it. And it's super cool to work this style into the hockey culture instead of some of the 'cookie-cutter' stuff that other brands are doing."

This limited drop of Belleville Sens x Rien À Dire t-shirts will be available starting this Saturday, December 13, when the Senators host the Cleveland Monsters (AHL Affiliate of the Columbus Blue Jackets) for the annual Teddy Bear Toss. Fans can get theirs at The Locker Room storefront inside the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre, or in-game at the Gate 2 merchandise stand.

And if you missed your chance to grab one of the Belleville Sens x Rien À Dire caps, preorders can be placed at those same locations, or click here to preorder your cap via the Belleville Sens online store.

And if you missed your chance to grab one of the Belleville Sens x Rien À Dire caps, preorders can be placed at those same locations, or click here to preorder your cap via the Belleville Sens online store.







