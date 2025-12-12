Senators' Hodgson Suspended for Three Games
Published on December 12, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Belleville Senators forward Hayden Hodgson has been suspended for a total of three (3) games as a consequence of his actions in a game vs. Rochester on Dec. 10.
Hodgson received an automatic one-game suspension under the provisions of AHL Rule 46.21 after being assessed an instigator penalty within the final five minutes of the third period, and an additional two games under the provisions of AHL Rule 28.1 (supplementary discipline) for his actions during the altercation.
Hodgson will miss Belleville's games Saturday (Dec. 13) vs. Cleveland, Sunday (Dec. 14) vs. Bridgeport and Dec. 19 at Rochester.
