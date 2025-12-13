P-Bruins Power Past Bears

Published on December 12, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey, PA - The Providence Bruins powered past the Hershey Bears 4-1 on Friday night at the Giant Center. Captain Patrick Brown posted three assists, while forward Georgii Merkulov notched a goal and an assist. Goaltender Simon Zajicek stopped 29 shots to earn the victory.

How It Happened

Merkulov bounced on a rebound in the low slot and tucked it across the goal line while falling to the ice to give the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 12:58 remaining in the first period. Brown and Frederic Brunet received the assists.

Dans Locmelis fired a shot from the slot that found the back of the net to extend the Providence lead to 2-0 just 2:13 after the previous tally. Fabian Lysell and Brunet were credited with assists.

Hershey's Brett Leason cut the Providence lead to 2-1 with a power play goal 6:42 into the middle frame.

Merkulov slid a cross-crease pass to Matthew Poitras outside the left post, where he flipped it into the back of the net for a power play goal to give the P-Bruins a 3-1 lead with 9:02 to play in the second period. Brown received a secondary assist.

Ty Gallagher fired a shot from the right circle and followed up the rebound at the crease, where he was able to dive and poke the puck across the goal line to extend the Providence lead to 4-1 with 9:30 remaining in the third period. Brown and Riley Duran were credited with assists.

Stats

Gallagher scored his first goal of the season.

Brown notched his second three-point game of the season.

Zajicek stopped 29 of 30 shots faced. The P-Bruins totaled 35 shots.

The power play went 1-for-5 and the penalty kill was 1-for-2.

The P-Bruins improve to 19-5-0-0.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins travel to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to face the Penguins on Saturday, December 13 at Mohegan Arena. Puck drop is set for 6:05 p.m.

