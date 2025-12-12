Jugnauth's Four-Point Night Leads Firebirds over Wranglers, 7-4

CALGARY, ALB., CANADA - The Coachella Valley Firebirds, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, defeated the Calgary Wranglers on Thursday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome by the final score of 7-4. Tyson Jugnauth recorded two goals and two assists to register the first four-point game of his career and help the Firebirds close out their four-game Canadian road trip with a victory.

Tyson Jugnauth opened the scoring as he forced the Wranglers to turn over the puck right in front of goaltender Owen Say for his third goal of the season. The goal was unassisted and came just 1:30 into the game. Calgary tied the game just 28 seconds later on a goal from Matvei Gridin. The Firebirds responded 33 seconds after as another bouncing puck found its way into the back of the net from a Kaden Hammell shot, his fourth goal of the year.

Coachella Valley added another goal as Oscar Molgaard beat Say on a breakaway after getting a nice breakout pass from John Hayden. The goal was Molgaard's fourth of the season at 6:50. Tyson Jugnauth added his second of the period off another nice pass from Hayden to put his team up 4-1 at 15:10. Logan Morrison capped off the scoring in the first period, redirecting a Jugnauth shot to put Coachella Valley up by four just 43 seconds later. Morrison's tally was his 11th of the season, and the secondary assist belonged to Lleyton Roed. Calgary replaced Owen Say with Connor Murphy following Coachella Valley's fifth goal. The Wranglers netted a goal with 18 seconds left in period to pull within three.

Ty Nelson started the second period with an unassisted goal, wiring a shot through the five-hole of Murphy for a 6-3 Firebirds lead. Nelson's goal was his third of the season and came 3:20 into the middle frame. Calgary responded with two goals in a span of 1:46 on strikes from Rory Kerins and Justin Kirkland (PPG) to cut Coachella Valley's lead to just two.

Jacob Melanson sealed the victory for Coachella Valley with an empty net goal with 1:29 left in the third period. Nikke Kokko, who came in relief of Victor Ostman after the Wranglers' fourth goal, stopped all 23 shots he saw in the game, including 19 from the Calgary in the third period to help the Firebirds to their 13th win of the season.

The Firebirds powerplay went 0-for-1 in the contest and the penalty kill finished 3-for-4. Coachella Valley was outshot by Calgary 36-24.

THREE STARS:

3. Aydar Suniev (CGY) - Scored his seventh goal of the season to pull Calgary to a three-goal deficit in the final moments of the first period.

2. John Hayden (CV) - Two assists in the second period to help Coachella Valley extend their lead.

1. Tyson Jugnauth (CV) - Two goals and two assists (all in the first period) to help himself to his first four-point game of his career.

Coachella Valley returns home on Wednesday, December 17th to host the San Jose Barracuda. Head to Acrisure Arena early for Happy Hour at the Oasis (90 mins before puck drop). Wednesday's game is also the debut of Singles Night on the Oasis! Singles Night invites fans ages 21+ to mix, mingle, socialize, and find new connections through a shared love of Firebirds hockey in a fun, relaxed environment. Game time is at 6:30 p.m.







