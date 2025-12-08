Belleville Sens and Captain Garrett Pilon Ramp up Support for Cheering for Children

Published on December 8, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - As the 2025-26 season heats up, every Belleville Senators goal fuels donations to The Children's Foundation's Cheering for Children program. The Belleville Senators organization and Captain Garrett Pilon are deepening their commitment with an additional personal and team contribution.

Now in its second season, Cheering for Children invites fans, local businesses, and community partners to pledge support for every Senators' goal. In its inaugural year, the Belleville Senators scored an impressive 206 goals, generating $7,828 in pledges. This season, Captain Garrett Pilon will make a personal donation for every goal - and the Belleville Senators will match his contribution to further support local children.

"When it was brought to my attention that we were partnering with The Children's Foundation, I saw it as a great opportunity for me to show my support," said Pilon, who's in his third season in Belleville and second as captain. "As a young kid, I was given every opportunity by my family to play sports, make friends and do that sort of thing. So, I think it's good for kids who might not get that opportunity to be able to step up as a hockey club and as a captain, to support this as much as I can."

Inspired by the Captain's commitment to the program, Belleville Sens Vice President of Business Operations John Mathers says the team will be matching Pilon's donations through the rest of the season as well.

"Garrett's commitment to our club and community has been steadfast since he joined our team three seasons ago, and when one of our leaders steps up to support the community, we want to do the same, as a club," said Mathers on the matching pledges. "We're proud to be able to add on to our Captain's commitment and drive this program forward, creating those critical development opportunities for youth in the Bay of Quinte."

Ingrid Moore, Executive Director of The Children's Foundation says "This incredible gesture from Captain Garrett Pilon, matched by the Belleville Senators, speaks volumes about their commitment to our community. When our hometown team stands with us, it inspires others and strengthens the support network around children and youth who need it most. We are truly grateful for their leadership both on and off the ice."

Money raised through Cheering for Children is directed back to The Children's Foundation and used to provide life-changing social and physical opportunities for kids across the Hastings, Northumberland and Prince Edward Counties, with title sponsor Peter Smith GM, kick-starting this year's campaign with a $20,000 donation.

If you'd like to make a pledge and join Cheering for Children, you can click here to fill out a registration form. Or send an email to the foundation's Community Engagement and Events Coordinator, Dreya Richardson, at dreya.richardson@thechildrensfoundation.ca.

Single-game tickets for all home games in the 2025-26 season are now on sale via Ticketmaster or at the Belleville Sens Box Office located inside the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre. Details on season seat memberships, flex packs, premium seating, the Business Edge program, and more can be found by visiting the Belleville Sens Website.







American Hockey League Stories from December 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.