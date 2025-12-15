Burgdoerfer to be Inducted into Condors Hall of Fame

The Bakersfield Condors announced today that Erik Burgdoerfer will be inducted into the team's Hall of Fame during the Condors game against Abbotsford on Saturday, January 31. Burgdoerfer becomes the team's seventh inductee joining Steve Dowhy, Jamie Cooke, Andrew Ianiero, Glen Mears, Paul Rosebush, and Paul Willett. Burgdoerfer was selected through the Condors Hall of Fame Committee which is comprised of alumni and executives.

Burgoderfer, now 37, hails from East Setauket, New York and began his professional career with the Condors. He played parts of five seasons in Condorstown from 2009-14 and is still second only to Glen Mears in games played by a d-man with 269. A captain for much of his time in Bakersfield, he was an instrumental part of the team's run to the 2014 ECHL's Western Conference Finals against Alaska.

After five seasons with Bakersfield and at 26 years old, Burgdoerfer would get his shot at American Hockey League level full time. He went to on to play in 371 AHL regular season games with Oklahoma City, Hershey, Rochester, and Belleville from 2014-2020. A captain at various stops, he was a key contributor to the Bears run to the 2016 Calder Cup Finals.

Following over 400 games at the ECHL and AHL levels, Burgdoerfer realized his dream of playing in the NHL on December 5, 2016 at the age of 28 with the Buffalo Sabres. He would play in eight NHL games between Buffalo and Ottawa recording an assist.

He retired from hockey following the 2019-20 season after 643 games combined in the AHL and ECHL along with eight NHL games. He now works in cybersecurity, is married to his wife Stephanie and has two kids. They will all be on hand on Saturday, January 31 for the ceremony at the game as part of Oilers Night.







