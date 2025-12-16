St. Louis Blues Recall F Otto Stenberg from T-Birds
Published on December 15, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today that the Blues have recalled forward Otto Stenberg from their AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.
Stenberg, 20, has dressed in 21 games with Springfield this season, recording eight points (three goals, five assists) and four penalty minutes. Overall, the Stenungsund, Sweden native has appeared in 59 career AHL regular-season games, tallying 25 points (eight goals, 17 assists) and eight penalty minutes. The 5'11, 188-pound forward was drafted by the Blues in the first round, 25th overall, of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.
The T-Birds continue their pre-holiday road trip on Wednesday as they visit the Lehigh Valley Phantoms for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop from PPL Center.
Single-game tickets and ticket memberships for all remaining games in the Thunderbirds' 2025-26 season are available now - fans can order now by visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com or by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625).
