Bears Recall D.J. King from South Carolina

Published on February 23, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears have recalled defenseman D.J. King from the club's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays. The announcement was made by Hershey vice president of hockey operations, Bryan Helmer.

King, 25, has appeared in eight AHL games this season while skating under professional tryout agreements with Hershey and the Iowa Wild. In his lone prior game with the Bears on Nov. 16 vs. Lehigh Valley, the blueliner recorded the primary assist on Hershey's game-tying goal in an eventual 2-1 overtime win. He signed an AHL contract with the Bears on Feb. 9.

The 6'3", 216-pound defenseman has also produced six points (2g, 4a) in 33 ECHL games with South Carolina this season. He has generated 31 points (9g, 22a) in 197 ECHL games with Fort Wayne, Norfolk, Indy, and South Carolina.

King has recorded two assists in 16 career AHL games with Grand Rapids, Hershey, Iowa, and Rockford. He is the son of Bears head coach Derek King.

