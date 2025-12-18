Oscar Molgaard's Late Highlight Reel Goal Lifts Firebirds over Barracuda

Published on December 18, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







PALM DESERT, CA - The Coachella Valley Firebirds, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, defeated the San Jose Barracuda on Wednesday night at Acrisure Arena by the final score of 4-2. Nikke Kokko turned away 38 San Jose shots while Oscar Molgaard's highlight reel goal helped Coachella Valley to their 14th win of the season.

The Firebirds opened the scoring 4:42 into the game as John Hayden put home a rebound for his seventh goal of the season. Eduard Sale carried the puck towards the net and rang a shot off the post, causing the puck to land right in the crease where Hayden put it behind Gabriel Carriere. The secondary assist belonged to Ville Ottavainen. Coachella Valley's powerplay went 0-for-3 in the opening period as they attempted to extend their lead.

Following a goalless second period, the Barracuda tied the game on a 5-on-3 powerplay. Both Carson Rehkopf and John Hayden were in the penalty box as San Jose' Oliver Wahlstrom fired a puck through traffic to even the score 1:01 into the third.

Mitchell Stephens regained the lead for Coachella Valley with a breakaway goal set up by Lukas Dragicevic at 5:40 of the third. The goal was Stephens' fourth of the season and was also assisted by Caden Price. San Jose tied the game again with another powerplay goal, this time scored by Filip Bystedt at 11:00.

With less than 3:30 left to play, Nikke Kokko made a save on one end and the rebound kicked to Oscar Molgaard, who drove his way through the neutral zone and then into Barracuda territory. Molgaard powered his way to the front of the net and buried the puck into the net while falling to capture the lead for the Firebirds. The goal was Molgaard's fifth of the season as Kokko earned the only assist.

Logan Morrison put the game away for Coachella Valley with an empty net goal with 1:20 left in the game for his team-leading 12th goal of the season.

Kokko stopped 38 of 40 shots in his 50th career AHL game and improves his record to 9-4-1 on the season. The Firebirds powerplay finished the night 0-for-5 while the penalty kill went 3-for-5. Coachella Valley was outshot by San Jose 40-30.

With the win, the Firebirds record improves to 14-7-3-0 on the season and 2-0-0-0 against the Barracuda on the year.

THREE STARS:

3. Oliver Wahlstrom (SJ) - Picked up a goal and an assist to help his team tied the game in the third period.

2. Oscar Molgaard (CV) - Scored the game-winning goal in highlight reel fashion with 3:16 left in the third period. Now has goals in back-to-back games.

1. Nikke Kokko (CV) - Made 38 saves to help his team to their second straight win. Also earned an assist on Molgaard's game-winning goal.

Coachella Valley wraps up their homestand this Friday, December 19th as they host the Bakersfield Condors for Teddy Bear Toss Night, presented by the General Air Conditioning and Plumbing! Bring teddy bears and other stuffed animals to throw on the ice after the first Firebirds goal. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. PT. Get to the game early for Happy Hour at the Oasis, featuring $5 beers, $10 wine specials, and more food and beverage deal!







American Hockey League Stories from December 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.