Cleveland Monsters to Host 2027 American Hockey League All-Star Classic

Published on December 18, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters and the American Hockey League announced today that the AHL Board of Governors has unanimously approved the Cleveland Monsters as hosts of the 2027 AHL All-Star Classic.

The 2027 AHL All-Star Classic will include the AHL All-Star Skills Competition the evening of  Sunday, February 7, 2027, and the AHL All-Star Challenge on Monday, February 8, 2027. The AHL Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony are also part of the All-Star festivities in Cleveland and will be held Monday morning. Additional programmed events surrounding the AHL All-Star Classic will be announced at a later date.

"Cleveland stands as a pillar among historic American Hockey League cities, and the Monsters organization is one of our most successful franchises today," said Scott Howson, AHL President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are excited to be bringing our showcase event to Rocket Arena and the city of Cleveland in 2027."

Both the AHL All-Star Skills Competition and the AHL All-Star Challenge will take place at Rocket Arena in downtown Cleveland. Rocket Arena continues to be a catalyst for driving economic growth in downtown Cleveland, hosting major national events that bring energy and impact to the city - to positively impact the downtown economy and lift the City of Cleveland playing host to numerous national events including the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, the 2024 NCAA Women's Final Four and most recently the 2025 Women's National Team USA vs Team Canada Hockey Rivalry Series. Cleveland and the AHL All-Star Classic share a storied history with the city hosting the inaugural event on February 3, 1942. The city's hockey history also has a notable spot during the 1954 and 1957 All-Star Classics, when the Cleveland Barons faced the AHL All-Stars as the opposing team.

"Cleveland has a proud and storied hockey tradition and it's fitting that in the midst of our 20th season we celebrate the return of the AHL All-Star Classic to our city in 2027," said Mike Ostrowski, Cleveland Monsters President. "Hosting an event of this magnitude is a true reflection of our passionate Monsters fans, whose incredible support has helped Cleveland lead the league in attendance for the past three years. We can't wait to showcase Rocket Arena and our great city to the league, its top players, staff and Board of Governors."

The historic Hotel Cleveland will serve as the Official Hotel of the AHL All-Star Classic, hosting top talent from across the league and fans visiting Cleveland. The unique  location allows  downtown Cleveland to shine in the  All-Star spotlight  and provides convenience for guests traveling  between Hotel Cleveland and Rocket Arena through the indoor RTA Walkway,  which will serve as  the  "Road to the All-Star Classic".

"The City of Cleveland is proud to welcome the 2027 American Hockey League All-Star Classic," said Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb. "Hosting premier sporting events shows the world that Cleveland can deliver unforgettable experiences and is a city where sports, culture, and community come together. Fans and residents will not only get to enjoy hockey at the state-of-the-art Rocket Arena, but they'll also experience the incredible amenities and vibrant neighborhoods, energizing our region's economy."

Fans don't have to wait until 2027 to secure seats for the All-Star Classic. The All-Star Pack presented by Hotel Cleveland guarantees fans tickets to BOTH the All-Star Skills Competition and All-Star Challenge, along with an exclusive 2027 Cleveland All-Star winter hat. Starting at only $49, the All-Star Pack is ON SALE NOW and available for a limited time. Individual tickets for the All-Star Skills Competition and Challenge will go on sale at a later date. Fans can visit cleveandmonsters.com/allstar  for more information on the event and tickets.

Fans can also secure their spot at the 2027 AHL All-Star Classic when they become Monsters Hockey Club (MHC) members for the 2026-27 season. By placing their initial payment of only $50 per seat or re-enrolling their current MHC membership, fans will guarantee seats to Sunday's Skills Competition and Monday's All-Star Challenge, along with an exclusive All-Star winter hat. Monsters Hockey Club members receive their favorite seats for each regular season game, access to exclusive events and gifting throughout the season. For more information on Monsters Hockey Club memberships, click here.

The annual AHL All-Star Classic features the top young talent in the American Hockey League: since 1995, more than 94 percent of All-Star Classic participants have gone on to compete in the National Hockey League, including Yaroslav Askarov, Drake Batherson, Jordan Binnington, John Carlson, Brandt Clarke, Thatcher Demko, Lukas Dostal, Ryker Evans, Jet Greaves, Thomas Harley, Connor Hellebuyck, Joel Hofer, Tristan Jarry, Jordan Kyrou, Jonathan Marchessault, Jacob Markstrom, J.T. Miller, Brandon Montour, William Nylander, Kyle Palmieri, Mikko Rantanen, Dylan Strome, Tyler Toffoli, Linus Ullmark, Dustin Wolf and Mats Zuccarello.

In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League serves as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, executives, broadcasters and staff of all 32 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of today's NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.







American Hockey League Stories from December 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.