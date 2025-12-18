Griffins Storm Back, Hand Wild 5-2 Loss

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Grand Rapids Griffins stormed back with four third period goals to hand the Iowa Wild a 5-2 loss at Casey's Center on Wednesday night. Hunter Haight scored both of Iowa's goals.

Haight opened the scoring with 1:59 to play in the first period. Ben Gleason sent the puck along the blue line for Oskar Olausson and Haight punched Olausson's deflected shot behind Sebastian Cossa (16 saves).

Iowa outshot Grand Rapids 8-6 through 20 minutes.

The Wild doubled the lead 11:11 into the middle stanza. After Gleason lofted a clearing effort to center ice for Gerry Mayhew, Haight streaked past the defense and snapped a wrister over Cossa.

Alex Kannok Leipert hammered a one-timer past Samuel Hlavaj (18 saves) 1:40 later.

The Wild outshot the Griffins 17-14 after two periods.

Ian Mitchell tied the game with a snap shot through traffic 4:36 into the third period.

Dominik Shine gave the Griffins the lead for good at 7:23 and provided an insurance goal at 17:26 before Gabriel Seger scored on the empty net with 29 seconds to play.

Grand Rapids outshot Iowa 23-18. The Wild finished 0-for-1 on the man advantage and killed off two Griffins power plays.

