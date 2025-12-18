Condors Shut Down by Ontario

The Bakersfield Condors (11-9-5, 27pts) were shutout 4-0 by the visiting Ontario Reign (16-8-1, 33pts) on Wednesday.

An Ontario power play goal at 17:29 of the first period gave them a 1-0 lead. Shots were 11-7 through one in favor of the Reign.

Martin Chromiak added his second of the night from in tight to make it 2-0 early in the second. The Reign scored a third off a turnover 1:12 later and led 3-0 after two periods.

Kirill Kirsanov added to the lead five minutes into the third on a point shot through traffic and the game ended 4-0.

Atro Leppanen's seven-game point streak came to an end in the loss.

UP NEXT

The Condors begin a home-and-home series in Coachella Valley on Friday. The team is back home for the final game before the Christmas break on Saturday at 7 p.m. against the Firebirds. It's $5 Knit Cap Frenzy with Condors winter hats just $5 at this game only.







